Behind the Scenes at the Emmy Gifting Suites

In a post pandemic world, consumer product businesses are back to getting their brands out there. Having a presence at an awards gifting suite has become an integral part of their marketing plan.

"I was excited to be a part Doris Bergman's 12th annual Luxury Lounge & Luncheon Emmys event," enthused Vida Valdes, a New York-based, life coach/spiritual jewelry designer at The Almighty Pineapple. "As a small business owner, to have a product in an awards gift bag was an effortless, amazing experience. I’ve never been in this type of event before and it was terrific to be a part of it."

VIP Sponsor, Soon Hari, with Constance Marie (“With Love”/Amazon Prime)

VIP Sponsor, Milena LA, with Lisa Ann Walter (“Abbott Elementary”/Emmy Nominated/ABC)

Held at the L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele, over 100 Emmy® Nominated celebrities, like 2022 Emmy Nominee Christopher McDonald/Guest Actor “Hacks,” 2022 Emmy Winner Wayne Federman/producer “George Carlin’s American Dream,” Lisa Ann Walter (2022 Emmy Nominated Series/”Abbott Elementary,”) 2022 Emmy Nominee Anthony A. Anderson (“Anacostia,”) International Award-winning film and TV star Jimmy Jean-Louis, attended the event, along with former winners, presenters, stylists and industry VIPS.

"We showcased an array of fun & fashion including couture gowns, men & women’s casual wear, leather handbags, beauty, skin & hair care,THC & CBD products, jewelry collections, accessories, health foods, gourmet teas, scented candles, organic tequila, Korean Soju, Italian Wines, and items for the pampered pet," said Bergman. "Naturade® and the other sponsors were really pleased with how everything turned out."

In the spirit of giving back, attendees made monetary donations and/or donated unwrapped gifts for young adults for a Pre-Holiday gift drive benefiting ‘Wednesday’s Child’ -- a weekly segment airing on KTTV FOX 11 News, Los Angeles, with anchor Christine Devine.

“Wednesday’s Child” http://www.foxla.com/wednesdays-child advocates for older teens who experience more disadvantages in the LA County foster care system who deserve adoptive families. “In Los Angeles County, alone, there are over 35,000 children receiving child welfare services,” noted social worker, Dr. William Wong. Bergman always invites at least 2 foster youth to join in on the festivities and experience what it feels like to be treated as a VIP.

VIP Sponsor, Beauty Kitchen, with Eric Roberts (former Oscar Nominee)

Numerous items were gifted from companies like Soonhari Soju, Lotte Beverage America, Luxepets,My Saint, My Hero, Spa Girl Vodka, Sue Wong Couture, Beauty Kitchen,The Marijuana Factory; Milena LA, Dulce Vida Organic Tequila, Reyaluxe Skin Care,The Beauty Tea Company; Radiant Pathways; Blue Triton Water; Timmy Woods Handbags; Gooseberry Designs and Kickin’ Ash BBQ Sauce.

In Beverly Hills, eBay and GBK Brand Bar hosted a two-day celebrity gifting lounge which showcased a selection of luxury goods, including handbags, watches, and jewelry. Over $60K worth of the gifts, trips and gift cards were given to Emmy Presenter Angela Bassett, Emmy winners Christian Minkler and Ryan Collins (HBO's The White Lotus) and Nneka Onuorah ("Lizzo’s Watch Out for Big Grrrls") as well as Emmy nominee Rhea Seehorn ("Better Call Saul").

Guests were gifted an eBay gift card to shop its top tier products.They also curated a unique selection of luxury inventory for fans to shop accessories inspired by the style of the iconic characters from Emmy-nominated TV shows – as well as all-time popular shows – during on onsite sale on eBay.com through October 3rd.

Emmy Winners Christian Minker and Ryan Collins (White Lotus) visit the eBay and GBK Brand Bar Luxury

Once inside the lounge, guests were able to do tastings of homemade hummus from Habiza Hummus, Umaro Foods plant-based bacon made from red seaweed, California Caviar Company, Cardinal du Four Armagnac, 21 Rebellion, Calexo’s cannabis infused sparkling water, CORE Foods, El Cristiano Tequila, Hertelendy Vineyards wines, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, OREOID custom Oreo cookies, Queen Ann Roasters micro-batch coffee, Thin Energy Hydration. Guests were also treated to a 5-day African Safari to East Africa by Lush Africa Safaris, as well as trips to Casa de Campo Resorts & Villas in La Romana, Dominican Republic and Premier Luxury Turks and Caicos Resort with a 5-night stay and private villa at Sailrock Resort. Another highlight at the suite was the world’s only Base-12 Infrasound Scalar Plasma Meditation Technology from The RASHA.

Hong Kong-based Chillax received a warm response from the vendors and celebrities attending. "The GBK Emmys event was absolutely amazing," said Diana Muniz-Lebrun. "Our luxury, high-tech baby monitor received excellent feedback from everyone, and we were thrilled to educate people about how our product helps to make parenthood smoother. I loved that there were gift options for everyone without competing with each other. All the products had the chance to stand out and glow by themselves."

Angela Bassett at the GBK Emmy event Nina Prommer

As part of his commitment to giving back, GBK Brand Bar CEO Gavin Keilly partnered with Covenant House California and Worthy of Love to give the celebrity guests attending the opportunity to be educated about the good work they are doing to help so many people in need. The veteran marketing executive was also honored with the Innovation Award by the Be Great Humanitarian Awards at a recent ceremony, celebrating his giving over $10 million to over 50 charities since 2002.

Emmy Nominee Chris MacDonald with Lush African Safaris at the eBay and GBK Brand Bar Luxury Lounge.

Celebrity vet Dr. Grewal aka The Melrose Vet was impressed with the support he received for his passion project--helping the homeless' pets in downtown Los Angeles. "It was great to meet so many people in the entertainment industry showing their support for the underdog community project and my services."

There were also several art-based companies gifting at the lounge such as 99GENS A.I. generated artwork printing live canvas on-site, Baron-Schrier Photography hand-signed books, and Hobo Queen Art by River Kinney. Guests were excited to receive beauty products by SalaHime facial gel and Rear Ended “Frame the Booty” athleisure wear, Lash Spell lash and brow products, Stephen Silver Fine Jewelry, SuperHigh premium haircare and custom suits by Mander by Karn. Luxury home goods such as Bati Goods, DAVI silk & satin pillowcases printed with art by James Peter Henry, Hitch Bottle & Cup insulated bottles, Schwank Grills portable gas grills, Nicole Sassaman interiors, and travel organizers by Serenity Organizers, BESTofLEGACY legacy books and sounds by Amplified Entertainment.