Women's Equality Weekend at Hotel Ziggy

While there are hundreds of hotels in Los Angeles, specialty events that attract both visitors and local attendees can make the venue stand out. Such was the case with Hotel Ziggy, which last weekend, celebrated Women's Equality Weekend.

Jesse Richmond

Kicking off on last Friday, Aug. 26th with a full program of events, including a all-female music night live from their Sunset Boulevard music venue Backbeat, there were performances by six artists, Rachel Siegel, Carly Butler, M. Maggie, Rora Wilde and Chaley Rose.

A pool party, speciality food and drink, female deejays were also part of the experience, along with a Sunday night performance to benefit women's equality organizations.



Women’s Equality Day celebrates the achievements of women’s rights activists and reminds people of the daily struggles that women often face. Congress designated August 26th as the date for the event back in 1971.

The hotel wants to be known as a place for musicians to take a stand and celebrate the importance of experimental music on America's culture and pays homage to musician, David Bowie, a.k.a. Ziggy Stardust.

Another highlight of the weekend event featured DJ Giselle Peppers, who played a mix of reggaeton, afro beats, hip-hop and R&B. While many enjoyed the day by the hotel's saltwater pool (the largest in West Hollywood), or at the private, swim-up cabanas that included bottle service.

These were the hotel's specialty cocktails during the weekend:

El Cristiano Old Fashioned --2 oz El Cristiano Añejo; 1⁄4 oz Rich Demerara Syrup (2 parts demerara sugar : 1 part water); 2 dashes of Angostura Bitter

El Cristiano Margarita

2 oz El Cristiano Reposado

3⁄4 oz Lime Juice

1⁄2 oz Orange Liqueur

1⁄2 oz Agave Syrup (2 parts nectar : 1 part water)













Jesse Richmond

Jesse Richmond





