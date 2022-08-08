Huntington Beach, CA

Somerhalder Helps Clean Huntington Beach with the Shiseido Blue Project

As part of their 150th anniversary celebration, Shiseido hosted their Shiseido Surf Week, a series of sustainability-focused activities during World Surf League’s VANS US Open of Surfing competition. Attendees were educated about ocean conservation and the brand offered product giveaways.

During the annual beach restoration event on behalf of Shiseido's Blue Project in Huntington Beach, California, actor/environmental activist Ian Somerhalder picked up trash while participating in a clean-up event.

Ian Somerhalder hosts The Shiseido Blue Project in partnership with World Surf League Pure and WILD

“Wow. What a day. I’m excited to be here today in Huntington Beach at the VANS US Open of Surfing competition with #ShiseidoBlue Project for their second-annual beach clean-up, led by @wildcoastcostaconsalvaje – a non-profit environmental organization that conserves coastal and marine ecosystems and wildlife 🌊," Somerhalder wrote in an Instagram post. This was not just about driving awareness this was about action. And I am so grateful to be a part of this."

Shiseido Blue Project is a global initiative committed to educating consumers about ocean protection. The organization partnered with World Surf League Pure and WILDCOAST for the clean-up event. which launched in 2019 with a range of activities, including cleaning up beaches, international conservation campaigns like We Are One Ocean, and promoting ocean-and sun-safe habits.

Pro Surfer Sage Erickson teams up with Shiseido Blue Project and Orange County Coastkeeper for Oyst

Earlier in the week, volunteers helped create a new habitat for the Olympia Oyster, one of the only native oyster species on the West Coast of the U.S & Canada whose population has seen a very significant decline and threat to their ecology and marine life by dropping hand-sewn bags made with coconut coir and Pacific Oyster shell onto the coast where the Olympia Oyster can settle and create a new home.

Restoration of oysters and eelgrass is critical to the health and resiliency of the Newport Bay ecosystem because both species provide many ecosystem services for our coastal wetlands. Increasing the abundance of fish and wildlife through their creation of complex habitat and improvement of water quality through filter feeding, oysters also stabilize sediments and buffer erosion and wave energy, which can reduce the impacts of sea level rise.

The oyster restoration event was on behalf of Shiseido’s Blue Project with Orange County Coastkeeper for the World Surf League. This was the company's first year assisting with creating a home.

Shiseido also has a new line of products called the WASO Collection, which was designed to support a more sustainable future. The company created the formula to be focused on locally sourced ingredients that exclude unwanted or unnecessary ingredients. Recycling and upcycling were prioritized to minimize waste.

Working directly with farmers to help revitalize local economies and build thriving ecosystems through the WASO Local Revitalization Project, portions of WASO sales are being donated to Shikuwasa farmers in Okinawa,

Ian Somerhalder

with the goal of planting 3,000 trees by 2024

