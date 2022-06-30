Pandemic Fuels More Anxiety in Pets

Susan hornik

With people sheltering at home these past two years, a family's pet dog or cat got very used to their owners being by their side all the time. Fast forward to present day, people are increasingly going back to work at the office or traveling, leaving their beloved four legged friends at home. This has the potential to create major anxiety, noted The Melrose Vet's Sehaj Grewal.

"At our office, we have seen how the pandemic has had a strong impact on pets being left at home," said Dr. Grewal. "We also see the kind of social anxiety where your dog/cat could be experiencing nervousness towards other pets and/or even visiting the vet."

Anxiety of any form is quite common, noted Grewal.

"Luckily, there are ways to curtail what the issues are. One is by mental stimulation, where you offer pets treats or toys. If it's more of a severe problem, there are prescription options like trazodone, which is a popular medication, and there’s also some non-prescription medications out there too."

Exercise can have a positive impact on your pet's health, added Grewal. "Taking your dog for a walk or to the dog park, can definitely help with anxiety."

If your furry friend is interacting with other little woofsters, Grewal stressed the importance of keep up on their vaccinations.

"It’s very important to get your pup vaccinated in order to protect him or her against infectious diseases, which are spread through dog parks, feces or respiratory secretions. One particular horrible virus is called parvovirus, which sadly, could be fatal if not treated aggressively."

The veteran vet recommended the core vaccines --distemper, hepatitis, parvo parainfluenza and rabies-- as the core vaccines to implement.

No matter what is happening to your pet, a good vet should be able to quickly diagnose what's happening. "I really try to understand the human-animal bond and go above and beyond client expectations," emphasized Grewal.