Celebrity Moms Received Mother's Day Gift Bag

Even celebrity moms need pampering! Luxury gift/celebrity swag organizer Lash Fary, president of Distinctive Assets, sent a plethora of lucky Hollywood moms their annual “Mother’s Day in Hollywood” Gift Bag.

Group shot of all the Mother's Day gifts

“We hope these gifts will help these incredible women celebrate motherhood, family and a life well lived. These ladies inspire us through their work, and our intention is to give them both inspiration and indulgence in their motherhood journeys,” said Fary.

Almighty Pineapple tranquility oil

Among the many highlights in the 2022 “Mother’s Day in Hollywood” Gift Bag were The Almighty Pineapple handcrafted Tranquility Oil Roller, (created by life coach/spiritualist Vida) Andis Company Wet & Dry Shaver + Personal Trimmer, ARTKIVE kids’ art keepsake box-to-book conversion service, Athena Futures potty-training watch, Atkins Chai Latte Protein Shakes, Baketivity kids’ baking kit, BYROE salad-infused beauty, The Chai Box hand-blended small batch chai, City Pier Seafood's Kitch’n Kidz seafood-inspired cooking kit, CocoVaa Chocolatier award-winning fine chocolate collection, COLAB Refresh & Protect dry shampoo, Color Street Nail Strip deluxe gift box, C60 Purple Power ultimate antioxidant protection, Dig It Handwear Garden Gloves, Dr. Rahi MD advanced aesthetics treatments, Elixinol Sleep Gummies, Ferver Skincare Hyaluronic Acid Serum, The GodDaughters' AngelEyes Heart on My Shoulder pearl necklace, The Heart Company vegan Eau de Parfum fragrance collection, Hello Gorgeous premium French craft cocktails, It’s a Sign gratitude journal, Jambys “performance inactivewear”, Kandoona Zentyme Moments aromatherapy shower steamers, Koita's Italian plant-based milks, Ladybug Potions wellness supplements, Leaner Creamer all-natural non-dairy coconut oil coffee creamer, Little Elska luxurious minky blanket, Stepping Stone by Liv Arnold, Lottie the Leopard Can’t Find Her Spots by Ron Roecker, Love Sun Body SHEER POWER cruelty-free mineral face SPF 30 formula, MAЁLYS GET-SPRUNG Enriched Stretch Mark Oil + B-FLAT Belly Firming Cream, Moments Condoms reproductive planning and pleasure gift set, Mommies Work illustrated children’s book, NutriFit customized healthy meal delivery, ODDICT TWIG PRO wireless earbuds, Peatos' plant-based deluxe snack bundle, and Pedi Licious aloe gel/coconut oil infused Foot Polishing Scrub.

City Pier Seafood

The list of this year’s mommies includes Jennifer Love Hewitt, Emmy Rossum, Mena Suvari, Kristen Wiig, Mandy Moore, Kylie Bunbury, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Hilary Duff, Priyanka Chopra, Katharine McPhee Foster, Emma Roberts, Kelly Rowland, Halsey, Amber Heard, Amanda Seyfried, Emily VanCamp, Olivia Munn, Eve, Jamie Chung, Freida Pinto, Jeannie Mai, Christina Ricci, Meghan Trainor, Nicki Minaj and Jennifer Lawrence.

Goddaughters Angel Eyes Heart on My Shoulder Necklace

Other gift items in the bag included Quest Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Protein Bars Minis, RaVina Labs Skin Essentials Travel Kit, R.J. Iguanas Everyday Hot Sauce, Rose Box NYC 4 rose acrylic jewelry box, RYDIR Band travel necessity, SABON Green Rose Dead Sea Body Scrub,

Schwank Grills

Schwank Grills Portable Infrared Grill, Shinery Radiance Wash hand + jewelry cleaner, SPOTMYUV UV Detection Stickers, Sweet Rosie handmade jewelry, Tidal Hair Sticks hair accessories, Tree by Melina Sempil Watts, T-Time Products Interpersonal Shea Butter Balm, Tub Cubby Bathroom Organizer, Two Sisters Spa toy-filled bath bombs, Vahdam India on-the-go insulated Rover Bottle, The Vocal Toolkit optimal vocal health resources, Warmies heatable cozy plush stuffed animals, WaterWipes biodegradable/plastic-free/compostable baby wipes, Wunderkeks “Best Cookies Ever” sampler, and YOUTH Anti-Blemish Concentrate.