Entrepreneurs Support the 15th Annual George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic

Hollywood actors teed off at the sold out 15th Annual George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic, benefiting The George Lopez Foundation. Held at a golf club in Toluca Lake, the nonprofit's mission is to create positive, permanent change for underprivileged children, adults and military families confronting challenges in education and health, as well as increasing community awareness about kidney disease and organ donation.

VIP Sponsor The Bearded Sailor with Andy Garcia

Among the many celebrities who joined Lopez was Andy Garcia, Cedric The Entertainer, Joe Pesci, Bailey Chase, Billy Magnussen, Oscar De La Hoya, D.L. Hughley, Don Cheadle, Caroline Rhea, Dondre Whitfield, Edward James Olmos, Gary Valentine, Jack Wagner, Joe Mantegna, Ryan McPartlin, Salli Richardson-Whitfield and Sugar Ray Leonard,

Presenting Sponsor Sway Audio with Joe Mantegna Gratitude Lounge

An event highlight was Doris Bergman's Gratitude Lounge, where entrepreneurs gifted guests with numerous products. Now in its fifth year, the lively event was co-hosted by sponsors Sway Premium Audio, Twisted Silver, and Robosen.

VIP Sponsor Art Lewin Bespoke with Sugar Ray Leonard

Bergman showcased an incredible array of luxury gifts featuring fashion for him and her, including bespoke tuxedos & suits, beauty, skin and men’s grooming, cannabis topical & edible products, gourmet chocolate, jewelry, soy candles, electronics, and a variety of spirits.

Kings Brewing's co-owner Jeremiah Cooper was thrilled to be one of the entrepreneurs participating.

"One thing that stood out a lot was that so many celebrities said they don’t drink beer, but after sampling the Fros’e, our heavily fruited smoothie beers, they really liked our product. This style gives people another option when it comes to beer and has become our most popular beer style."

The Bearded Sailor co-owners Joseph and Jessica Doucette were excited to be able to have the opportunity to talk with celebrities about their veteran-owned business. "They loved that our products are hand made by my wife and I and not manufactured, and that we created the scents as well.

VIP Sponsor The Marijuana Factory with George Lopez

Follow Susan Hornik for more lifestyle/celebrity stories.