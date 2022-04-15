Hyatt Place/Hyatt House LAX Offers Guests Top Tier Grub

Susan Hornik

It’s rare to find a hotel that will offer guests a superb, healthy meal near an airport, but that’s exactly what chef Jon Rollo has done. “At Hyatt House/Hyatt Place LAX /Century Blvd., we have created two excellent solutions for both travelers and locals alike with purposeful attention to detail, integrity, and innovation!" he told Newsbreak.

"Both Greenleaf and ShoresLAX are serving up SoCal vibes, tasty food & playful cocktails in a metropolitan setting.”

Their new rooftop restaurant, ShoresLAX is located on the 15th floor. “The restaurant offers craveable coastal fare, playful cocktails, and a sophisticated wine list while enjoying panoramic views of LAX and Hollywood Hills; a sky-high getaway in the middle of it all.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42FQNJ_0f8uQt0800
Shores LAX

Rollo is seeing a lot more attention paid to clean, fresh, nutritious, and simple ingredients.

"A lot of menus are highlighting the medicinal purposes of nutrition: foods that help with mental clarity, better sleep, more focus, weight maintenance, and reduce inflammation; basically how we should be eating most of the time for sustainable and healthy lives. I expect we’ll see a lot of chefs playing with that balance and figuring out how to blur the lines creatively. I’m also seeing an awesome taco moment happening in LA – this is one of the best ongoing food wars because there’s no telling where or who will create the best taco!" he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16xGH5_0f8uQt0800
ShoresLAX

The team at Greenleaf has dreamed up a menu of dishes and cocktails that reflect Southern California’s variety of ingredients and pay homage to the melting pot of unique cultures. Signature locally-inspired dishes include the Grilled Fish Tacos, served with avocado, mango salsa, cilantro, & chipotle crema; S.L.O. Cooked Chicken, with mission figs, pistachios, Moroccan apricots, heirloom root vegetables, olives, spinach, quinoa, and Greek yogurt; and West Coast Chop Salad, made with black kale, smoked bacon, shaved brussels, manchego, almonds, crispy shallots, and Jon’s citrus basil vinaigrette.

Rollo was excited to re-open their Century City, CA location, which has been under a Covid Remodel for two years. "We’ve enlarged the restaurant, added lots of needed seating, a wine bar, and additional beautiful outdoor environments. We’ve also just started construction on our next Orange County location at John Wayne Airport which will bring everyone’s favorite Greenleaf dishes and cocktails to a gorgeous new, modern buildout in the middle of the airport."

For more entertainment and lifestyle stories, please follow me at https://original.newsbreak.com/@susan-hornik-1588707

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# foodie# Los Angeles Airport# tasty food# rooftop dining# hyatt

Comments / 0

Published by

entertainment/lifestyle/celebrity journalist--follow along on my adventures x

Los Angeles, CA
40 followers

More from Susan Hornik

The Swag at Distinctive Assets' Grammy Gift Lounge

Distinctive Assets, the LA-based entertainment marketing company credited with catapulting the promotional craze of celebrity swag into a pop culture phenomenon, continued its long-standing partnership with the Recording Academy® in producing the official GRAMMY® Gift Lounge as well as the show’s presenter & performer Gift Bags.

Read full story
1 comments

Harpist/Composer Brandee Younger Trailblazes Her Way To Her Grammy 2022 Nomination

With Black harpists and composers immensely under-represented in music, http://brandeeyounger.com is trailblazing her way onto your AirPods. One of the most talented performing artists in the U.S. today, she has been nominated for a 2022 Grammy Award for Best Instrumental Composition, for her original composition "Beautiful is Black."

Read full story
Miami, FL

Break The Love and Tory Sport Host Women's History Month Event

As part of the Miami Tennis Open, numerous tennis pros-- including Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Jessica Pegula, CiCi Bellis, Taylor Townsend and Christina McHale--came together to celebrate Women's History Month.

Read full story

Smashcut Expands With NYU Tisch School of the Arts and & NY Times Doc Ops For Online Documentary Course and Scholarships

Smashcut, a next-generation online learning platform and content studio, today announced an expansion of their relationship with New York University Tisch School of the Arts. The company is launching their Documentary Workshop course, which will include lessons created in collaboration with NYU Tisch and The New York Times’ Op-Docs division. This course will allow students from around the world to learn about nonfiction filmmaking and receive feedback from some of the leading names in the field.

Read full story

TaTaTu Creates Opportunities for Paid Employment on Feature Film Sets

Social media platform TaTaTu has added a monetary incentive to attract new users to its growing social media platform, offering employment opportunities to get paid. Their latest idea debuts the opportunity for its members to find paid background actor work on major motion picture sets.

Read full story

Rosario Dawson to Host the International Peace Honors

Rosario Dawson will host the 2022 International Peace Honors, (IPH) the annual virtual awards event presented by Peacetech Lab, the non-profit organization founded by the United States Institute of Peace, which celebrates global leaders who are making a difference in the world.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

DRESSX and MTA Partner to Bring AR Metahelmets NFTs to Life

Fashion lovers can now go beyond their closet and begin curating their digital wardrobe in the metaverse. One of the digital fashion stores to emerge in this space over the last year is DRESSX which just announced a partnership this week with The MTA (Metaverse TravelAgency) powered by tech studio Kollectiff. The clothing company is considered to be the Macy's of the digital world.

Read full story

Artist Kolodny Showcases His Digital Work at Art Basel

One of the most interesting moments coming out of Art Basel last week was from the multimedia artist, Kolodny. The Miami-based creative was the first artist to digitally place his work at every major gallery at the art event simultaneously.

Read full story
Oxnard, CA

Jafra Cosmetics Donates $5K to the United Farm Worker Organization

In support of Giving Tuesday, beauty brand Jafra Cosmetics is matching every gift made to the nonprofit LiveYourDream.org between November 19 and December 1, up to a total match of $10,000. Every dollar that was raised is going towards supporting their various initiatives.

Read full story

Philanthropic Beauty Brand Supports Giving Back Year Round

November 30th is Giving Tuesday, where consumers seek organizations, businesses and people to support. But if you are looking to support a company that actively embraces the spirit of giving back all year round, check out indie vegan beauty brand Thrive Causemetics.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Mental Health Advocate Gigi Robinson to Speak at SoundMind App Launch

Mental health advocate Gigi Robinson is thrilled to be one of the speakers at the SoundMind app launch, which is being held at Los Angeles’ Grammy Museum. The dynamic influencer hopes to inspire people to worry less and live their best lives.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Bon Iver Performs at YouTube Theatre

Los Angeles music fans were thrilled to get back to concert-going and see the band Bon Iver perform at YouTube Theater. These were the first live shows the band had performed in almost two years.

Read full story

KinoTek™ Closes its $2.1M USD Seed Round

KinoTek™ has closed its $2.1M USD Seed Round led by the Lake Nona Fund, an early-stage venture fund that invests in ambitious founders and companies from the sports and health technology industries. The digital health platform uses proprietary technology, including 3D visualization and quantitative measurements, to help movement clinicians obtain faster, objective measurements, and better engage clients.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Muse Rooms Offer Co-Working Space to Los Angeles Businesses & Creative Community

After a year of pandemic shut downs and bankruptcies, The Muse Rooms- a Los Angeles based co-working space- has overcome the odds, opening their new location in Hollywood, (3800 Barham Blvd.) with the mission to provide other small businesses the opportunity to collaborate.

Read full story
West Hollywood, CA

Fall Hair on the Go

With hair salons closed for months due to the pandemic, consumers have been catching up on much needed haircuts and haircolor treatments, wanting to look good for intimate family and friend gatherings.

Read full story

TaTaTu Auctions Off Autographed Photo of Morgan Freeman

As social media continues to evolve, platforms are looking to connect more deeply with consumers. Enter Tatatu, the first social media platform that promotes the sharing economy of data by rewarding users with TTU Coins for viewing content and social media activities. They just announced that an autographed Morgan Freeman photo, signed on the set of his latest film "Muti," has been sold in their digital auction for 106,001 TTU Coins, (equivalent to US$26,500). the first social media platform that promotes the sharing economy of data by rewarding users with TTU Coins for viewing content and social media activities, announced that an autographed Morgan Freeman photo, signed on the set of his latest film "Muti," has been sold in their digital auction for 106,001 TTU Coins, (equivalent to US$26,500).

Read full story

Peacetech Lab Praises International Day of Peace, Announces Return of the “International Peace Honors”

While the world is experiencing unprecedented global challenges, people are still coming together to build peace, championing causes that affect us all, like climate change, social justice, healthcare and education. This is why Peacetech, the non-profit organization founded by the United States Institute of Peace, wanted to call attention to the recent International Day of Peace.

Read full story

jav3x's New Single “Real Love”

Today, Canadian musician jav3x drops his latest single, “Real Love” which can be streamed on Spotify. This is the fourth song being released by the young EDM phenom in the last several months.

Read full story

Gold Meets Golden Brings Together Sports & Entertainment!

The 8th annual “GOLD MEETS GOLDEN” charity event has gone virtual this year, with inspiring conversations between Hollywood actors and athletes. While usually taking place during the Golden Globes, the pandemic pivoted organizers Charley C. Walters and Scott Orlin to create a more intimate video event surrounding the 2021 Olympics, raising money for the sports charity organization, Angel City Sports.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy