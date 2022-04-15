Hyatt Place/Hyatt House LAX Offers Guests Top Tier Grub

It’s rare to find a hotel that will offer guests a superb, healthy meal near an airport, but that’s exactly what chef Jon Rollo has done. “At Hyatt House/Hyatt Place LAX /Century Blvd., we have created two excellent solutions for both travelers and locals alike with purposeful attention to detail, integrity, and innovation!" he told Newsbreak.

"Both Greenleaf and ShoresLAX are serving up SoCal vibes, tasty food & playful cocktails in a metropolitan setting.”

Their new rooftop restaurant, ShoresLAX is located on the 15th floor. “The restaurant offers craveable coastal fare, playful cocktails, and a sophisticated wine list while enjoying panoramic views of LAX and Hollywood Hills; a sky-high getaway in the middle of it all.”

Shores LAX

Rollo is seeing a lot more attention paid to clean, fresh, nutritious, and simple ingredients.

"A lot of menus are highlighting the medicinal purposes of nutrition: foods that help with mental clarity, better sleep, more focus, weight maintenance, and reduce inflammation; basically how we should be eating most of the time for sustainable and healthy lives. I expect we’ll see a lot of chefs playing with that balance and figuring out how to blur the lines creatively. I’m also seeing an awesome taco moment happening in LA – this is one of the best ongoing food wars because there’s no telling where or who will create the best taco!" he said.

ShoresLAX

The team at Greenleaf has dreamed up a menu of dishes and cocktails that reflect Southern California’s variety of ingredients and pay homage to the melting pot of unique cultures. Signature locally-inspired dishes include the Grilled Fish Tacos, served with avocado, mango salsa, cilantro, & chipotle crema; S.L.O. Cooked Chicken, with mission figs, pistachios, Moroccan apricots, heirloom root vegetables, olives, spinach, quinoa, and Greek yogurt; and West Coast Chop Salad, made with black kale, smoked bacon, shaved brussels, manchego, almonds, crispy shallots, and Jon’s citrus basil vinaigrette.

Rollo was excited to re-open their Century City, CA location, which has been under a Covid Remodel for two years. "We’ve enlarged the restaurant, added lots of needed seating, a wine bar, and additional beautiful outdoor environments. We’ve also just started construction on our next Orange County location at John Wayne Airport which will bring everyone’s favorite Greenleaf dishes and cocktails to a gorgeous new, modern buildout in the middle of the airport."