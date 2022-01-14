Rosario Dawson to Host the International Peace Honors

Susan Hornik

Rosario Dawson will host the 2022 International Peace Honors, (IPH) the annual virtual awards event presented by Peacetech Lab, the non-profit organization founded by the United States Institute of Peace, which celebrates global leaders who are making a difference in the world.

"It is a privilege to host what is sure to be an inspirational, edifying and exciting ceremony that focuses on honoring the work of some of the leading agents of positive change and peacebuilding on a worldwide scale," said Dawson, who is currently starring on Hulu's "Dopesick" and is in TBS' "Go-Big Show."

The veteran actress/activist will also be starring in Disney's "Mandalorian" spin-off series, "Ahsoka Tano." She has produced several projects, such as Talia Lugacy’s "Descent," "This Is Not A War Film" and "The Need To Grow." Recently, Dawson directed her first short film "Boundless" for the Power/On Series as part of the Straight Up Films anthology, to encourage girls in S.T.E.A.M. in partnership with YouTube and Google. 

Dawson is an active board member of V-Day, The Lower East Side Girls Club, Operation USA, the Environmental Media Association and co-founded Voto Latino, a non-profit organization. In 2011, she was honored by Barack Obama with the President’s Volunteer Service Award for her valuable contributions to the community.

"The International Peace Honors is a celebration of compassion, peacetech, and innovation-- something our host embodies as a change-maker in her own right," added Sheldon Himelfarb, President, and CEO of PeaceTech Lab. "An actress, entrepreneur, and activist, Ms. Dawson understands the personal sacrifice and effort it takes each of our honorees to effect transformational change in underserved communities. It is an honor to have her be part of this celebration."

During the awards event, IPH will recognize actor/producer Forest Whitaker; Mastercard executive chairman, Ajay Banga; musician Juanes, activist Tokata Iron Eyes, "Humans of New York's" Brandon Stanton; AMD's Dr. Lisa Su and IBM veteran Nicholas Donofrio for being global change-makers who have positively impacted the world through targeted activism.

The virtual event airs Sunday, February 27th, 2022, at 8:00 pm EST. To register to watch visit international peace honors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2casgE_0dlnnccN00
International Peace Honors

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

entertainment/lifestyle/celebrity journalist--follow along on my adventures x

Los Angeles, CA
25 followers

More from Susan Hornik

Los Angeles, CA

DRESSX and MTA Partner to Bring AR Metahelmets NFTs to Life

Fashion lovers can now go beyond their closet and begin curating their digital wardrobe in the metaverse. One of the digital fashion stores to emerge in this space over the last year is DRESSX which just announced a partnership this week with The MTA (Metaverse TravelAgency) powered by tech studio Kollectiff. The clothing company is considered to be the Macy's of the digital world.

Read full story

Artist Kolodny Showcases His Digital Work at Art Basel

One of the most interesting moments coming out of Art Basel last week was from the multimedia artist, Kolodny. The Miami-based creative was the first artist to digitally place his work at every major gallery at the art event simultaneously.

Read full story
Oxnard, CA

Jafra Cosmetics Donates $5K to the United Farm Worker Organization

In support of Giving Tuesday, beauty brand Jafra Cosmetics is matching every gift made to the nonprofit LiveYourDream.org between November 19 and December 1, up to a total match of $10,000. Every dollar that was raised is going towards supporting their various initiatives.

Read full story

Philanthropic Beauty Brand Supports Giving Back Year Round

November 30th is Giving Tuesday, where consumers seek organizations, businesses and people to support. But if you are looking to support a company that actively embraces the spirit of giving back all year round, check out indie vegan beauty brand Thrive Causemetics.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Mental Health Advocate Gigi Robinson to Speak at SoundMind App Launch

Mental health advocate Gigi Robinson is thrilled to be one of the speakers at the SoundMind app launch, which is being held at Los Angeles’ Grammy Museum. The dynamic influencer hopes to inspire people to worry less and live their best lives.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Bon Iver Performs at YouTube Theatre

Los Angeles music fans were thrilled to get back to concert-going and see the band Bon Iver perform at YouTube Theater. These were the first live shows the band had performed in almost two years.

Read full story

KinoTek™ Closes its $2.1M USD Seed Round

KinoTek™ has closed its $2.1M USD Seed Round led by the Lake Nona Fund, an early-stage venture fund that invests in ambitious founders and companies from the sports and health technology industries. The digital health platform uses proprietary technology, including 3D visualization and quantitative measurements, to help movement clinicians obtain faster, objective measurements, and better engage clients.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Muse Rooms Offer Co-Working Space to Los Angeles Businesses & Creative Community

After a year of pandemic shut downs and bankruptcies, The Muse Rooms- a Los Angeles based co-working space- has overcome the odds, opening their new location in Hollywood, (3800 Barham Blvd.) with the mission to provide other small businesses the opportunity to collaborate.

Read full story
West Hollywood, CA

Fall Hair on the Go

With hair salons closed for months due to the pandemic, consumers have been catching up on much needed haircuts and haircolor treatments, wanting to look good for intimate family and friend gatherings.

Read full story

TaTaTu Auctions Off Autographed Photo of Morgan Freeman

As social media continues to evolve, platforms are looking to connect more deeply with consumers. Enter Tatatu, the first social media platform that promotes the sharing economy of data by rewarding users with TTU Coins for viewing content and social media activities. They just announced that an autographed Morgan Freeman photo, signed on the set of his latest film "Muti," has been sold in their digital auction for 106,001 TTU Coins, (equivalent to US$26,500). the first social media platform that promotes the sharing economy of data by rewarding users with TTU Coins for viewing content and social media activities, announced that an autographed Morgan Freeman photo, signed on the set of his latest film "Muti," has been sold in their digital auction for 106,001 TTU Coins, (equivalent to US$26,500).

Read full story

Peacetech Lab Praises International Day of Peace, Announces Return of the “International Peace Honors”

While the world is experiencing unprecedented global challenges, people are still coming together to build peace, championing causes that affect us all, like climate change, social justice, healthcare and education. This is why Peacetech, the non-profit organization founded by the United States Institute of Peace, wanted to call attention to the recent International Day of Peace.

Read full story

jav3x's New Single “Real Love”

Today, Canadian musician jav3x drops his latest single, “Real Love” which can be streamed on Spotify. This is the fourth song being released by the young EDM phenom in the last several months.

Read full story

Gold Meets Golden Brings Together Sports & Entertainment!

The 8th annual “GOLD MEETS GOLDEN” charity event has gone virtual this year, with inspiring conversations between Hollywood actors and athletes. While usually taking place during the Golden Globes, the pandemic pivoted organizers Charley C. Walters and Scott Orlin to create a more intimate video event surrounding the 2021 Olympics, raising money for the sports charity organization, Angel City Sports.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy