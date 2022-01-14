Rosario Dawson to Host the International Peace Honors

Rosario Dawson will host the 2022 International Peace Honors, (IPH) the annual virtual awards event presented by Peacetech Lab, the non-profit organization founded by the United States Institute of Peace, which celebrates global leaders who are making a difference in the world.

"It is a privilege to host what is sure to be an inspirational, edifying and exciting ceremony that focuses on honoring the work of some of the leading agents of positive change and peacebuilding on a worldwide scale," said Dawson, who is currently starring on Hulu's "Dopesick" and is in TBS' "Go-Big Show."

The veteran actress/activist will also be starring in Disney's "Mandalorian" spin-off series, "Ahsoka Tano." She has produced several projects, such as Talia Lugacy’s "Descent," "This Is Not A War Film" and "The Need To Grow." Recently, Dawson directed her first short film "Boundless" for the Power/On Series as part of the Straight Up Films anthology, to encourage girls in S.T.E.A.M. in partnership with YouTube and Google.

Dawson is an active board member of V-Day, The Lower East Side Girls Club, Operation USA, the Environmental Media Association and co-founded Voto Latino, a non-profit organization. In 2011, she was honored by Barack Obama with the President’s Volunteer Service Award for her valuable contributions to the community.

"The International Peace Honors is a celebration of compassion, peacetech, and innovation-- something our host embodies as a change-maker in her own right," added Sheldon Himelfarb, President, and CEO of PeaceTech Lab. "An actress, entrepreneur, and activist, Ms. Dawson understands the personal sacrifice and effort it takes each of our honorees to effect transformational change in underserved communities. It is an honor to have her be part of this celebration."

During the awards event, IPH will recognize actor/producer Forest Whitaker; Mastercard executive chairman, Ajay Banga; musician Juanes, activist Tokata Iron Eyes, "Humans of New York's" Brandon Stanton; AMD's Dr. Lisa Su and IBM veteran Nicholas Donofrio for being global change-makers who have positively impacted the world through targeted activism.

The virtual event airs Sunday, February 27th, 2022, at 8:00 pm EST. To register to watch visit international peace honors.