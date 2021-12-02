Jafra Cosmetics Donates $5K to the United Farm Worker Organization

In support of Giving Tuesday, beauty brand Jafra Cosmetics is matching every gift made to the nonprofit LiveYourDream.org between November 19 and December 1, up to a total match of $10,000. Every dollar that was raised is going towards supporting their various initiatives.

The 65 year old company continues to support local organizations with products like hand sanitizers and face masks.

Recently, JAFRA Cosmetics announced that they had donated $5,000 of face and body sunscreen to the United Farm Worker Organization (UFW) located in Oxnard, California. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, sunscreen is a key protectant for our bodies and prevents skin damage.

With farmers and farm workers spending countless hours in the blazing sun working everyday- making it imperative for them to use a suntan lotion that has a high SPF too, skincare companies like Jafra are looking for ways they can help.

Hundreds of JAFRA Sun Body Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50+ , JAFRA Sun Face Protector Broad Spectrum SPF 50+ , and JAFRA Hand Sanitizers are being distributed for thousands of local farmers in the Greater Los Angeles area. These sheer sunscreens resemble a face moisturizer while also shielding against visible light and infrared, offering a high level of SPF needed for such conditions.

UV levels can be very powerful whether it’s cloudy outside or a sunny day, so next time you walk out the door with your face mask and hand sanitizer, think about bringing your sunscreen too! W

hile people think that sun protection is just for going to the beach, sitting by the pool, or specifically for fair skin, sun rays are always damaging to skin no matter what length of time you are outside-- even through a window.