Philanthropic Beauty Brand Supports Giving Back Year Round

November 30th is Giving Tuesday, where consumers seek organizations, businesses and people to support. But if you are looking to support a company that actively embraces the spirit of giving back all year round, check out indie vegan beauty brand Thrive Causemetics.

To date, the makeup and skincare company has donated to over 400 organizations globally. Each product sale donates to organizations that uplift women and their communities.

Thrive's latest philanthropic initiative is in honoring the life and legacy of Breonna Taylor, giving a $100,000 donation to the University of Louisville Breonna Taylor Memorial Scholarship Fund in Nursing. This is part of the company's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion by supporting students from a variety of socio-economic backgrounds, including underrepresented minorities, low-income and first-generation college students.

“Like so many around the world, the employees and customers of Thrive Causemetics were heartbroken and horrified by the tragic death of Breonna Taylor, and the injustice that was served in her killing,” said Thrive Causemetics Founder and CEO Karissa Bodnar. “As a way to turn pain into purpose, our team went to work to find ways that we could help keep her legacy alive. While our hearts ache for the beautiful life that was lost, we are comforted to know that Breonna’s legacy will live on in the hearts of the beneficiaries who receive this scholarship, as well as the lives those individuals change.”

Taylor, who was an emergency room technician at UofL Health, had wanted to become a nurse. Sadly, she was killed by police officers serving a “no-knock” warrant at her home in March 2020.

“Our family is amazed by this contribution. The women in our family are all in health care, and Thrive Causemetics is bringing smiles to our faces and tears to our eyes, because this will pave the way for so many others to live Breonna’s dream of working in the medical field. In a time where health care workers are needed more than ever, we are so thankful. Thrive Causemetics’ generosity is going to help so many. Breonna’s legacy and the outpouring of support like this continues to bring us so much light,” said Sam Aguiar, attorney, on behalf of Tamika Palmer, Taylor’s mother.

On their Instagram live today, Bodnar talked with one of their charity partners, Foundation for Girls and surprised them with a $10,000 donation. Said co-founder Shreya Mantha: "We’re beyond grateful for your partnership and support as @foundationforgirlseconomically empowers homeless single mothers and their children. It is partners like you that continue to help us proper our work forward."

