Sun Protection is Just as Vital as a Face Mask

November is National Skin Care Month--while we have gotten swept up in wearing face masks in crowded spaces and using hand sanitizer throughout COVID-19, it's just as important to remember to shield your skin against sunburns.

Sunscreen is a key protectant for our bodies and prevents skin damage. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, to preserve your skin from the sun's damaging ultraviolet rays and reduce your risk of skin cancer, you should seek shade when appropriate and wear sun-protective clothing.

Whether you are going for your morning run, eating outside at a restaurant, or just getting the mail, it is important to wear sunscreen every single day, especially on your face. Many people think that sunscreen is just for going to the beach, sitting by the pool, or specifically for fair skin. But sun rays are always damaging to the skin, no matter what length of time you are outside-- even through a window. UV levels can be very powerful, whether it’s cloudy outside or a sunny day.

These days, sunscreen isn’t the greasy, plaster-white sunscreen your mom used to slather onto your face as a kid; it's breathable, lightweight, and absorbs quickly.

It’s not only important to keep ourselves healthy, but also consider the Earth's cleanliness by understanding the products we use. Being aware of “reef-safe” sunscreens has become more important since discovering hard chemicals, titanium and oxide drain the natural color of coral reefs.

With farmers and farm workers spending countless hours in the blazing sun working everyday- making it imperative for them to use a suntan lotion that has a high SPF too, skincare companies are looking for ways they can help.

Recently, JAFRA Cosmetics announced that they had donated $5,000 of face and body sunscreen to the United Farm Worker Organization (UFW) located in Oxnard, California.