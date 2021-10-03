West Hollywood, CA

Fall Hair on the Go

With hair salons closed for months due to the pandemic, consumers have been catching up on much needed haircuts and haircolor treatments, wanting to look good for intimate family and friend gatherings.

"Now that we are fully open, it's been a really busy month," said West Hollywood area, stylist Jill Buck. "People are having a hard time getting to their hairstylist and need last minute appointments."

Celebrity stylist Jill BuckSusan Hornik

If you are interested in getting your hair color done but don't have much time, Buck recommends Joico's new product, the LUMI10, which achieves up to 2X the shine, gets rid of the grays and provides a sassy blowout.

"You are in and out of the salon so fast!" Buck enthused. The veteran hairstylist uses Joico's new product on clients at her salon, Nine Zero One. She is also an entrepreneur, creating the new hair accessory, The Everyday Bow, which premieres online on October 14th.

Jamie Chung visits the Larisa Love Salon for a root touchup with the new Joico Lumi10.Will Tee Yang

"Lovecraft Country's" Jamie Chung, soon to be seen in the reboot of Showtime's "Dexter," recently tried out Joico's product at celebrity hairstylist's Larisa Love's hair salon in Studio City, and loved the results.

"Time for a touchup," Chung enthused on her Instagram post. "Obsessed with @joico #Lumi10 Root or color touch up in under 10 minutes by hairpro @larisadoll for healthy shiny color. And if you need it, you can get 100 % grey coverage too!"

Using the Azide song, "Switch it Up," Chung and Love have a fun video "switchup" post, showing each step of the 10 minute hair color.

Jamie Chung visits the Larisa Love Salon for a root touchup with the new Joico Lumi10.Will Tee Yang

While your sitting in the salon chair, check out Love's website, https://larisalove.com, for some early holiday shopping. In addition to owning the salon, she has a variety of products available, everything from jackets and crop top sweaters to jewelry and aprons.

Jamie Chung visits Larisa Love Salon to touch up her grays with JOICO's new Lumi10 hair color collection in Studio City on September 28, 202Will Tee Yang

