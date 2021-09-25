Celebs Attend Shiseido Blue Project Beach Cleanup With World Surf League Pure and Wildcoast at U.S. Open of Surfing

If you are committed to supporting businesses that aspire to make a difference in the world, check out the skincare/makeup/suncare company Shiseido. Their Blue Project has just completed two beach conservation clean ups over two months, with the first commencing in Malibu, and now Huntington Beach, California.

Held during the 2021 US Open of Surfing, the event was held in partnership with World Surf League’s non profit organization, PURE and WILDCOAST, a coastal conservation group that works on coastal and marine ecosystems and addresses climate change through natural solutions.

Janel Parrish attends the Shiseido Blue Project’s West Coast beach cleanup at the U.S Open of Surfing joined by World Surf League PURE We Ar Jennifer Johnson

The global initiative was launched in 2019 with a range of activities to protect the ocean, including cleaning up beaches, global conservation campaigns like We Are One Ocean and promoting ocean-and sun-safe habits.

Ashley Wahler attends the Shiseido Blue Project’s West Coast beach cleanup at the U.S Open of Surfing joined by World Surf League PURE We Ar Jennifer Johnson

Yesterday's Shiseido Blue Project’s event was joined by actors Sam Trammell, Janel Parrish, and Ashley Wahler. The three ocean and beach advocates really got down and dirty explaining the need to care for ocean wildlife and beach preservation.

"I drive down from Los Angeles and surf here all the time," Trammell enthused. "We are picking up litter because it looks bad and it threatens this critical habitat for wildlife....we are here to raise awareness."

Sam Trammell attends the Shiseido Blue Project’s West Coast beach cleanup at the U.S Open of Surfing joined by World Surf League PURE We Are Jennifer Johnson

The cleanup brought the community together to learn more about and inspire action for the #weareoneocean campaign. If you are interested in participating in future volunteer efforts, visit weareoneocean.org to sign and share the #weareoneocean petition.

Kanoa Igarashi and Sam Trammell attend the Shiseido Blue Project’s West Coast beach cleanup at the U.S Open of Surfing joined by World Surf Jennifer Johnson

