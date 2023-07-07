Crime: Former Trooper Wanted for Welfare Fraud in El Paso County

Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash

A former trooper with the Colorado State Patrol and the mother of his children are currently wanted for allegedly stealing more than $106,000 worth of government benefits from the El Paso County Department of Health and Human Services over a span of six years. According to a report from KRDO, there has been an active arrest warrant since April for Colin Daugherty and his partner, Lindsay Stafford, who have each been charged with class 3 felony theft. However, as of the publication of the report, they have not yet been arrested.

In 2016, Stafford applied for government assistance through El Paso County claiming that she lived alone with her three children, according to the report. She claimed Daughterty was not living with her at the time and produced emails from him that indicated he was paying child support. The economic benefits director for the department noted that the information supplied by both parties on their application and in verbal statements were lies.

In 2019, a DHS employee sent Stafford's case to the department's fraud investigation unit and an investigation into the matter concluded in early 2022. Among the evidence gathered by the investigators was that neighbors who lived in the Monument neighborhood near Stafford were aware that Daughterty was also living there. Daugherty's bank statements revealed payments for rent, utilities, and other expenses that were incurred in Monument. His yearly income during that time was around $100,000, far over the $2,177 maximum monthly earnings that qualify a household for government assistance.

How Common is Welfare Fraud and Abuse?

Federal Safety Net reports that improper payments, including welfare fraud and abuse, account for more than 13 percent of all welfare payments. The cost of these payments was around $162 billion for fiscal year 2022. Welfare fraud is defined as criminal deception in order to acquire welfare benefits for personal gain. Welfare abuse is defined as the improper use of government benefits, such as using assistance to purchase excessive amounts of alcohol. Fraud and abuse occur with benefits provided at all levels of government, including local, state, and federal.

The most common programs in which welfare fraud and abuse occur include:

Medicaid

Medicare

Paycheck Protection Program

Unemployment Insurance

Earned Income Tax Credit

The United States Department of Agriculture reports an error rate of more than 7 percent in 2020 for its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the most recent year that this information is available. Several other programs, including housing assistance, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), and others also carry a risk of welfare fraud and improper payments.

In spite of the numbers and common stereotypes about those who receive government assistance, however, welfare fraud remains relatively rare. According to a report from the Washington Post, around two-thirds of Americans between the ages of 20 and 65 will use a government safety net for at least one year. Half of all children will receive government nutrition assistance before they reach the age of 18. In any given month, around one in every five Americans will receive some type of government assistance. However, the majority of the recipients receiving the funds meet the eligibility requirements.