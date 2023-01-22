Kewanee Elks announce 'January Teens of the Month'

Wethersfield High School student, Yuki Li, is one of two students chosen as "January Teens of the Month" by the Kewanee Elks. Photo by Courtesy of the Kewanee Elks

The Kewanee Elks #724 recently announced its choice for “teens of the month.” The January award was given to Wethersfield High School student, Yuki Li and Kewanee High School student, Nathan Roller.

Yuki Li is the daughter of Xinyu and Wabin Li. She is a senior at Wethersfield High School. Her class rank is 1 of 32 with a GPA of 5.353/5.0 scale. She has a four-year achievement on the High Honor Roll, Yearbook staff, FFA and Student Council. She has a three-year achievement as Class Treasurer and Student Council Treasurer, as well as an FFA reporter. Moreover, she is a member of the National Honor Society and the Key Club, along with being an Illinoiis State Scholar and is All-conference Academic in Volleyball. Other accomplishments include Global Seal of Biliteracy in Mandarin and English, FFA Land Use State Award, Henry County Forestry Competition, Student Council President, National Honor Society President and Key Club President.

Her community service includes volunteering for Americorps tutoring, the Kewanee Food Pantry, the Rotary Club and the Youth Leadership Academy.

Nathan Roller, a student at Kewanee High School, was one of two students named "January Student of the Month" by the Kewanee Elks #724 Photo by Courtesy of the Kewanee Elks

Nathan Roller is the son of David and Marla Roller. A senior at KHS, Nathan has a Class Rank is 15 of 128 with a GPA of 3.935/4.0 scale. He has a four-year achievement on the High Honor Roll, school plays and musicals, competitive theater and the Drama Club. He has a two-year achievement as a member of the National Honor Society. He is also active in chorus, band and Pep Band.

His community service includes volunteering at band concerts, Goodfellows and visits to church shut-ins.

According to the national Elks organization, ‘the 'teenager or student program' is designed to recognize outstanding young men and women for achievements in school and community life, fine arts, hobbies, athletics, church, school, club, community service, industry and farming.”

The Elks believe that young people’s accomplishments “should be recognized and praised,” and that it’s the responsibility “of the local lodges to seek out teenagers and students in both Junior High Schools and Senior High Schools and select an outstanding boy and girl at both levels each month.” In addition, the Elks also gives out annual youth awards.