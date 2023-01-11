Nominations sought for Kewanee's 'Outstanding Citizen'

Kewanee Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for this year's Outstanding Citizen. Photo by Susan DeVilder

The Kewanee Chamber of Commerce is hoping residents know someone who fits the bill to be this year’s “Outstanding Citizen.”

Nominations for the award will be evaluated based on several criteria. The successful candidate must be a Kewanee resident or a former resident. The nominee’s area of service should be well-known to the community, and the nominee's personal community service should be in the areas of education, care or service of youth or disabled, environmental, economic development, community relations or heroic acts.

The successful candidate’s service should be demonstrated through acts such as solving a significant problem, longevity of excellent service to the community, helping others- such as youth, seniors or disabled- improving understanding of community concerns or other exceptional efforts in community service.

When nominating a Kewanee resident, a list of reasons must be provided as to why the person should be selected for the honor. The list should be detailed and complete in order to provide the committee with the best possible presentation for evaluation.

Applications should to be returned to the Kewanee Chamber of Commerce office at 113 E. 2nd St. no later than Feb. 28. Forms for nominations can be obtained at the KCOC office or by downloading them from the Chamber’s website.

The announcement of “Outstanding Citizen” will be made following the regular meeting of the KCOC Ambassadors on March, 2. A banquet for the winner will held at a later date.

Previous winners of the honor include James Golby in 1984, Dr. Glenn Case in 1987, Duane Swedman in 1998, Ted Vlahos in1999, Brock Tumbleson in 2004, Everett Whitcher in 2019, Etta LaFlora in 2020, Essential workers in 2021 and last year’s Outstanding Citizen, Dianne Packee.