Kewanee, IL

Routine traffic stop leads to drug charge for Kewanee man

Susan DeVilder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m6flI_0k8yzVee00
Justin Stanley, 36, Kewanee, was arrested and charged with a drug offense following a traffic stop by Kewanee police Friday.Photo byCourtesy of Kewanee Police Department

A routine traffic stop for expired registration and failure to signal led to the arrest of a Kewanee man on Friday.

Justin Stanley, 36, was placed under arrest for operating a motor vehicle with a revoked driver’s license. But following a search of his motor vehicle, officers located a stash of drugs, cash and a passenger, David Phillips, 38 of Kewanee.

A press release issued by the Kewanee Police Department on Monday stated that on Jan. 6th at approximately 1:30 am, a Kewanee police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 500 block of Park Avenue for expired registration and failure to signal for a turn.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Stanley and a search of the vehicle turned up approximately 32.7 grams of suspected- methamphetamine, along with packaging material. After an investigation, authorities determined that the cash belonged to the driver, Stanley.

Both subjects were transported to the KPD where Phillips was released with a citation for possession of adult-use of cannabis in a motor vehicle.

Stanley was booked, fingerprinted and transported to the Henry County Jail. The Henry County State’s Attorney's Office filed formal charges against Stanley for possession of 15-100 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver- a Class X felony. A Class X felony carries a potential sentence of six to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

A bond was set for Stanley at $30,000. A preliminary hearing on the matter is scheduled for January 17 at 1 pm at the Henry County Courthouse.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Justin Stanley# Traffic stop leads to drug cha# Methamphetamine arrest# Kewanee Police Department

Comments / 2

Published by

Journalist, freelance correspondent for Western, Central and Southern Illinois newspapers. Focusing on feature writing and US Crime and Justice, regional.

Kewanee, IL
196 followers

More from Susan DeVilder

Kewanee, IL

Nominations sought for Kewanee's 'Outstanding Citizen'

The Kewanee Chamber of Commerce is hoping residents know someone who fits the bill to be this year’s “Outstanding Citizen.”. Nominations for the award will be evaluated based on several criteria. The successful candidate must be a Kewanee resident or a former resident. The nominee’s area of service should be well-known to the community, and the nominee's personal community service should be in the areas of education, care or service of youth or disabled, environmental, economic development, community relations or heroic acts.

Read full story
Kewanee, IL

Commit2Fit Kewanee kicks off new year with cash prizes for weight loss

If weight loss and getting healthy are part of your New Year’s resolutions, why not compete for money and prizes while checking those goals off the list?. On Thursday, OSF Healthcare announced another round of Commit2Fit Kewanee- a free, seven-week community wellness challenge designed to motivate participants to adopt a healthier lifestyle. The challenge has become an annual event.

Read full story
2 comments
Henry County, IL

Henry County Sheriff expresses opposition to Illinois assault weapons bill

Henry County Courthouse, Cambridge, IllinoisPhoto bySusan DeVilder. In a statement released Wednesday, the Henry County Sheriff expressed his concern and opposition to an Illinois house bill that would ban assault-type weapons.

Read full story
22 comments
Kewanee, IL

Heartfelt Gifts owner turns over keys to Blissful Branch Boutique

Heartfelt Gifts, a familiar fixture on Main Street in Kewanee, will transition to Blissful Branch Boutique this month.Photo bySusan DeVilder. The new year started off with a bang of an announcement from Heartfelt Gifts owner, Sue Sagmoen. After 31 years, Sagmoen will semi-retire, and her gift shop, a fixture on Main Street in Kewanee, will transition to a new owner and a new name. The change is scheduled to take place near the end of January.

Read full story
Kewanee, IL

Kewanee teen picked for new Illinois Girls Committee

Kewanee Senior Petra Petty has been chosen to be among 19 girls who will sit on the newly created Illinois Girls Committee.Photo bySusan DeVilder. Petra Petty, 17, has been chosen to be one of just a handful of Illinois girls who will sit on a newly created Illinois Council on Women and Girls committee.

Read full story
1 comments
Kewanee, IL

June Pride Fest for Kewanee in the works

Plans are underway for a Kewanee Pride Festival in June. The event is being organized by the Kewanee Commission on Human Relations.Photo byCourtesy of Kewanee Commission on Human Relations.

Read full story
5 comments
Kewanee, IL

Software purchase expected to modernize operations at Kewanee Park District

Kewanee Park District will purchase new software to make processes easier for constituents and park district staff.Photo bySusan DeVilder. The Kewanee Park Board voted Thursday to approve the purchase of new software that will bring park district operations into this century.

Read full story
2 comments
Kewanee, IL

Traffic stop leads to arrest of Kewanee man on drug charges

Jeffery Cerda, 26, was arrested and formally charged Thursday for two drug charges resulting from a Kewanee Police investigation.Photo byCourtesy of Kewanee Police Department. A Kewanee man was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 21 following a joint narcotics investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies that resulted in the seizure of approximately three ounces of cocaine, cash and packaging materials.

Read full story
Stark County, IL

Henry and Stark County Health Department offers holiday travel tips

The Henry and Stark County Health Department, along with the AAA, is offering safe holiday travel tips.Photo byCourtesy of the Henry and Stark County Health Department. As the area residents brace for the season’s first winter storm, the Henry and Stark County Health Department has issued a list of traveling tips to ensure a safer holiday.

Read full story
Kewanee, IL

Local Girl Scouts carry on holiday caroling tradition

Area Girl Scouts from Service Unit 889 kicked off their caroling tradition at their first house on Saturday.Photo bySusan DeVilder. The weekend before Christmas, 19 Girl Scouts loaded into vehicles and made the rounds around Kewanee, singing carols along the way.

Read full story
Kewanee, IL

Traffic lights plaguing Kewanee motorists fixed now

Long waits at the intersection of Prospect and Main streets in Kewanee have vexed early morning commuters.Photo bySusan DeVilder. The traffic lights at the intersection of Prospect and Main streets that have vexed early morning motorists for some time are finally fixed, according to the Kewanee Public Works Operation Manager Kevin Newton.

Read full story
Kewanee, IL

Neponset man's wild ride ends in multiple charges

Cole Carlson, 24, Neponset, was charged with multiple offenses last week after he took Kewanee police on a vehicular pursuit.Photo byCourtesy of Kewanee Police Department. A police pursuit following a reported hit and run has led to multiple charges against a Neponset man.

Read full story
1 comments
Kewanee, IL

'Season of Giving' kicks off in Kewanee with two fundraisers

Libby Johnson did reindeer duty at the Holly Jolly Christmas Festival at Wethersfield School Sunday.Photo bySusan DeVilder. Two area fundraisers drew crowds over the weekend, as the holiday season began in earnest for Kewanee.

Read full story
Kewanee, IL

Kewanee man charged in drive-by shooting incident, bond set at $1 million

Tyler Westefer, 20, Kewanee, is charged with several gun offenses stemming from a November drive-by shooting of a Kewanee residence.Photo byCourtesy of Henry County Sheriff's Office.

Read full story
4 comments
Kewanee, IL

Where to find your Christmas Cheer in Kewanee: Holiday events begin this weekend

Christmas in Kewanee kicks off this weekend, with multiple events, including the "Annual Lighting of the Parks" on Sunday, Dec 4 at 6 pm.Photo bySusan DeVilder. The first weekend in December will usher in the official start of the holiday season in Kewanee and offer residents multiple events- from park lightings, parades and open houses- to get them into the holiday spirit.

Read full story
1 comments
Kewanee, IL

Kewanee man honors his late mother with lighting display

William Ornelas puts some finishing touches on his lighting display at his residence on East Prospect Street and Maple Avenue.Photo bySusan DeVilder. Over the weekend, a Kewanee man lit up his lawn on the corner of East Prospect Street and Maple Avenue with 51,000 twinkle lights. The display, in part, is to honor his late mother, who loved decorating for the holidays, but the annual Christmas lighting started off simply enough with just a few lights seven years ago.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy