Routine traffic stop leads to drug charge for Kewanee man

Justin Stanley, 36, Kewanee, was arrested and charged with a drug offense following a traffic stop by Kewanee police Friday. Photo by Courtesy of Kewanee Police Department

A routine traffic stop for expired registration and failure to signal led to the arrest of a Kewanee man on Friday.

Justin Stanley, 36, was placed under arrest for operating a motor vehicle with a revoked driver’s license. But following a search of his motor vehicle, officers located a stash of drugs, cash and a passenger, David Phillips, 38 of Kewanee.

A press release issued by the Kewanee Police Department on Monday stated that on Jan. 6th at approximately 1:30 am, a Kewanee police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 500 block of Park Avenue for expired registration and failure to signal for a turn.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Stanley and a search of the vehicle turned up approximately 32.7 grams of suspected- methamphetamine, along with packaging material. After an investigation, authorities determined that the cash belonged to the driver, Stanley.

Both subjects were transported to the KPD where Phillips was released with a citation for possession of adult-use of cannabis in a motor vehicle.

Stanley was booked, fingerprinted and transported to the Henry County Jail. The Henry County State’s Attorney's Office filed formal charges against Stanley for possession of 15-100 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver- a Class X felony. A Class X felony carries a potential sentence of six to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

A bond was set for Stanley at $30,000. A preliminary hearing on the matter is scheduled for January 17 at 1 pm at the Henry County Courthouse.