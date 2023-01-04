Henry County Sheriff expresses opposition to Illinois assault weapons bill

Henry County Courthouse, Cambridge, Illinois Photo by Susan DeVilder

In a statement released Wednesday, the Henry County Sheriff expressed his concern and opposition to an Illinois house bill that would ban assault-type weapons.

Sheriff Joshua Verscheure said the bill would hinder or prevent law-abiding citizens from their second amendment rights.

“In Henry County, we have firearm manufacturers and other businesses that would experience financial hardships that would eventually be passed on to the citizens of Henry County,” the statement read. “This type of bill goes against the foundation and fabric of who we are in Henry County and across this great country.”

Sheriff Verscheure, who was newly-elected in November, said he opposes the bill and is calling on others to do the same.

Illinois HB 5855, also known as the “Protect Illinois Communities Act” would outlaw manufacturing, possession, delivery, selling and purchasing of assault weapons in the state. In addition, the bill calls for a ban on .50 caliber rifles and .50 caliber cartridges and raises the age for non-military Illinois residents to carry a firearm from 18 to 21. The bill further requires hunters under the age of 21 to hunt with an adult who possesses a FOID card.

HB 5855 was first introduced on Dec. 1, 2022 by Illinois State Representative Bob Morgan (D-Deerfield). Rep. Morgan chairs the House Firearm Safety and Reform Working Group and represents District 58 that includes Highland Park. The Chicago suburb is the site of a July 4th mass shooting last year that claimed the lives of seven people and wounded dozens more.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has signaled his support for the bill, and advocates for the legislation have said they hope to see it passed and on the Gov. Pritzker's desk by the end of the lame-duck session on Jan. 10.