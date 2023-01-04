Heartfelt Gifts owner turns over keys to Blissful Branch Boutique

Heartfelt Gifts, a familiar fixture on Main Street in Kewanee, will transition to Blissful Branch Boutique this month. Photo by Susan DeVilder

The new year started off with a bang of an announcement from Heartfelt Gifts owner, Sue Sagmoen. After 31 years, Sagmoen will semi-retire, and her gift shop, a fixture on Main Street in Kewanee, will transition to a new owner and a new name. The change is scheduled to take place near the end of January.

Tiffany Bockewitz will take over the retail space and the shop’s name will change to the Blissful Branch Boutique.

Two years ago, Sagmoen formed a business partnership with Bockewitz. In 2020, Bockewitz was working part-time for Sagmoen when the Heartfelt owner offered her 400 square feet of the building for a women’s clothing boutique. In January of 2021, Bockewitz started Blissful Branch in the rear portion of the store.

Bockewitz’s vision at the time was to offer styles that would appeal to both younger and senior demographics. Starting off, she offered women’s tops, bottoms, dresses and sweaters in sizes small to x-large with a mid-range pricing. She also offered plus-size.

After the transition from Heartfelt to Blissful Branch, not much will change for the retail store, Bockewitz said, but customers may notice some minor changes.

“I’m trying to stay the same,” Bockewitz said. “I want to maintain the same aesthetics- the look and feel.”

The business will still offer the familiar staples, such as gift wrapping and the fudge. Many of the employees will remain and Sagmoen isn’t completely walking away from the business. She will still continue to create the custom floral designs for the shop.

Bockewitz said customers might notice a few changes at the cash register. She is updating the technology and receipts will no longer be handwritten. She also plans to expand the boutique brands by adding more curvy and infant designs and intends to sprinkle her clothing items throughout the space rather than confine them to the back portion of the store.

Heartfelt Gifts will officially close its doors at the end of business day on Jan. 21. The store will then reopen as Blissful Branch Boutique on Feb. 3 at 10 am.

Bockewitz said that while the store is closed, if anyone urgently needs a gift, the business can still be reached by phone. Plans are underway for a grand-opening in March.

“Stay tuned for details,” she said.