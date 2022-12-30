Kewanee teen picked for new Illinois Girls Committee

Kewanee Senior Petra Petty has been chosen to be among 19 girls who will sit on the newly created Illinois Girls Committee. Photo by Susan DeVilder

Petra Petty, 17, has been chosen to be one of just a handful of Illinois girls who will sit on a newly created Illinois Council on Women and Girls committee.

The announcement was made Dec. 19 on social media by Illinois Lt. Gov. Julianna Stratton. Petty’s name was listed among the 19 girls who will share their perspective on issues facing them in Illinois.

“Their work on the Girls Committee will impact policies and programs that affect women and girls statewide,” Lt. Gov. Stratton’s post read. “Dynamic girls grow into empowered women.”

Petty said she learned about the opportunity to sit on the committee from her High School English teacher.

“I submitted my application to the council that required two video essays and got an email saying they wanted to interview me,” Petty said.

But Petty said she actually forgot about her interview because she came down with the flu.

“They were very gracious,” she said. “And they chose me and 18 others out of 80 cis, trans and non-binary girls.”

The Illinois Department of Education issued a press release months ago announcing the application process for the newly-created committee and invited teen girls to apply.

According to the release, “participants of the committee will share their experiences and perspectives to help make Illinois a place where all girls can thrive.”

The Illinois Council on Women and Girls advises Gov. JB Pritzker and the General Assembly on policy issues that impact women and girls in Illinois.

Petty will be among the girls who will participate in the council and have an opportunity to impact the lives of their peers. The application was open to all nonbinary and female identifying high school students residing in the state.

“The Council highly values diversity in its membership and seeks applicants with a range of geographic, racial, academic and personal backgrounds,” the release stated.

The Illinois girls were chosen by current Council members, who evaluated applications based on diversity, interest, responsibility, communication, collaboration and problem solving.

Petty made the news this year as the subject of a Kewanee Star Courier feature story about her activism and her new podcast, “Just Roll With It.” Born with Cerebral Palsy, she has spent her life in a wheelchair and has been an outspoken local advocate for issues that affect accessibility for disabled persons. She has pushed for elevators in Kewanee’s Central School, and years ago, successfully advocated for playground equipment in Kewanee parks for children and adults with disabilities.

Petty said her appointment on the Girls Committee is helpful in advancing her work, and she looks forward to being able to make an impact.

“I feel very grateful and honored for this opportunity. I hope to improve the lives of girls and women in the state, specifically the disabled,” she said.