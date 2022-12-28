June Pride Fest for Kewanee in the works

Plans are underway for a Kewanee Pride Festival in June. The event is being organized by the Kewanee Commission on Human Relations. Photo by Courtesy of Kewanee Commission on Human Relations

The Kewanee Commission on Human Relations is gearing up for a June celebration that would coordinate with the national observance of Pride Month. Plans are underway by a subcommittee for a Kewanee Pride Festival that would seek to emulate the city’s newest October event, the Enchanted Pumpkin Festival.

August Wolf, operations manager for County Morning Coffee in Kewanee, is part of the committee that is planning the Pride Festival. Rounding out the committee are members Taurean Bond and Sarah Hughes. The first planning meeting for the event is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 6pm at Kewanee Physical Therapy. The public is invited to attend.

Wolf said the planning meeting is an attempt to gauge public interest in the event and create a network of volunteers.

“Everyone is welcome who wants to help and be a part of it,” said Wolf, who joined the commission with the idea of bringing a pride celebration to Kewanee.

Several months ago, an organizer of the Quad Cities Fall Pride Fest approached the City of Kewanee with an offer of support and help with planning a pride event in Kewanee. City officials, Wolf said, passed that offer along to the Commission on Human Relations.

“When I was appointed to be on the commission, that was one of my goals to bring pride to Kewanee. Growing up in Kewanee, there hasn’t been a lot of resources for the LGBTQ community,” he said.

The hope is to use a festival to promote awareness, raise acceptance and form a strong bond with the community, he said.

The one-day Pride Festival in downtown Kewanee has the support of all of the members of the commission and would include activities for all ages, both kids and parents. Wolf said initial plans include face painting, pony rides, music and performers.

If everything goes as planned, the next step would be to take the idea to the city and make it official.

“We do have city officials on board, so I don’t think we’ll have an issue,” he said.

The committee would then begin to coordinate sponsors and reach out to community members for support and volunteers.

“We’ve trying to make it a party- a celebration. We’re wanting to make people feel welcomed,” said Wolf.

The Kewanee Pride Festival is scheduled for Saturday, June 10, 2023.