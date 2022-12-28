Kewanee, IL

June Pride Fest for Kewanee in the works

Susan DeVilder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32CcYx_0jvVicNO00
Plans are underway for a Kewanee Pride Festival in June. The event is being organized by the Kewanee Commission on Human Relations.Photo byCourtesy of Kewanee Commission on Human Relations

The Kewanee Commission on Human Relations is gearing up for a June celebration that would coordinate with the national observance of Pride Month. Plans are underway by a subcommittee for a Kewanee Pride Festival that would seek to emulate the city’s newest October event, the Enchanted Pumpkin Festival.

August Wolf, operations manager for County Morning Coffee in Kewanee, is part of the committee that is planning the Pride Festival. Rounding out the committee are members Taurean Bond and Sarah Hughes. The first planning meeting for the event is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 6pm at Kewanee Physical Therapy. The public is invited to attend.

Wolf said the planning meeting is an attempt to gauge public interest in the event and create a network of volunteers.

“Everyone is welcome who wants to help and be a part of it,” said Wolf, who joined the commission with the idea of bringing a pride celebration to Kewanee.

Several months ago, an organizer of the Quad Cities Fall Pride Fest approached the City of Kewanee with an offer of support and help with planning a pride event in Kewanee. City officials, Wolf said, passed that offer along to the Commission on Human Relations.

“When I was appointed to be on the commission, that was one of my goals to bring pride to Kewanee. Growing up in Kewanee, there hasn’t been a lot of resources for the LGBTQ community,” he said.

The hope is to use a festival to promote awareness, raise acceptance and form a strong bond with the community, he said.

The one-day Pride Festival in downtown Kewanee has the support of all of the members of the commission and would include activities for all ages, both kids and parents. Wolf said initial plans include face painting, pony rides, music and performers.

If everything goes as planned, the next step would be to take the idea to the city and make it official.

“We do have city officials on board, so I don’t think we’ll have an issue,” he said.

The committee would then begin to coordinate sponsors and reach out to community members for support and volunteers.

“We’ve trying to make it a party- a celebration. We’re wanting to make people feel welcomed,” said Wolf.

The Kewanee Pride Festival is scheduled for Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Kewanee# Pride Festival# LGBTQ# Pride Month# Kewanee Commission on Human Re

Comments / 4

Published by

Journalist, freelance correspondent for Western, Central and Southern Illinois newspapers. Focusing on feature writing and US Crime and Justice, regional.

Kewanee, IL
142 followers

More from Susan DeVilder

Kewanee, IL

Kewanee teen picked for new Illinois Girls Committee

Kewanee Senior Petra Petty has been chosen to be among 19 girls who will sit on the newly created Illinois Girls Committee.Photo bySusan DeVilder. Petra Petty, 17, has been chosen to be one of just a handful of Illinois girls who will sit on a newly created Illinois Council on Women and Girls committee.

Read full story
1 comments
Kewanee, IL

Software purchase expected to modernize operations at Kewanee Park District

Kewanee Park District will purchase new software to make processes easier for constituents and park district staff.Photo bySusan DeVilder. The Kewanee Park Board voted Thursday to approve the purchase of new software that will bring park district operations into this century.

Read full story
2 comments
Kewanee, IL

Traffic stop leads to arrest of Kewanee man on drug charges

Jeffery Cerda, 26, was arrested and formally charged Thursday for two drug charges resulting from a Kewanee Police investigation.Photo byCourtesy of Kewanee Police Department. A Kewanee man was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 21 following a joint narcotics investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies that resulted in the seizure of approximately three ounces of cocaine, cash and packaging materials.

Read full story
Stark County, IL

Henry and Stark County Health Department offers holiday travel tips

The Henry and Stark County Health Department, along with the AAA, is offering safe holiday travel tips.Photo byCourtesy of the Henry and Stark County Health Department. As the area residents brace for the season’s first winter storm, the Henry and Stark County Health Department has issued a list of traveling tips to ensure a safer holiday.

Read full story
Kewanee, IL

Local Girl Scouts carry on holiday caroling tradition

Area Girl Scouts from Service Unit 889 kicked off their caroling tradition at their first house on Saturday.Photo bySusan DeVilder. The weekend before Christmas, 19 Girl Scouts loaded into vehicles and made the rounds around Kewanee, singing carols along the way.

Read full story
Kewanee, IL

Traffic lights plaguing Kewanee motorists fixed now

Long waits at the intersection of Prospect and Main streets in Kewanee have vexed early morning commuters.Photo bySusan DeVilder. The traffic lights at the intersection of Prospect and Main streets that have vexed early morning motorists for some time are finally fixed, according to the Kewanee Public Works Operation Manager Kevin Newton.

Read full story
Kewanee, IL

Neponset man's wild ride ends in multiple charges

Cole Carlson, 24, Neponset, was charged with multiple offenses last week after he took Kewanee police on a vehicular pursuit.Photo byCourtesy of Kewanee Police Department. A police pursuit following a reported hit and run has led to multiple charges against a Neponset man.

Read full story
1 comments
Kewanee, IL

'Season of Giving' kicks off in Kewanee with two fundraisers

Libby Johnson did reindeer duty at the Holly Jolly Christmas Festival at Wethersfield School Sunday.Photo bySusan DeVilder. Two area fundraisers drew crowds over the weekend, as the holiday season began in earnest for Kewanee.

Read full story
Kewanee, IL

Kewanee man charged in drive-by shooting incident, bond set at $1 million

Tyler Westefer, 20, Kewanee, is charged with several gun offenses stemming from a November drive-by shooting of a Kewanee residence.Photo byCourtesy of Henry County Sheriff's Office.

Read full story
4 comments
Kewanee, IL

Where to find your Christmas Cheer in Kewanee: Holiday events begin this weekend

Christmas in Kewanee kicks off this weekend, with multiple events, including the "Annual Lighting of the Parks" on Sunday, Dec 4 at 6 pm.Photo bySusan DeVilder. The first weekend in December will usher in the official start of the holiday season in Kewanee and offer residents multiple events- from park lightings, parades and open houses- to get them into the holiday spirit.

Read full story
1 comments
Kewanee, IL

Kewanee man honors his late mother with lighting display

William Ornelas puts some finishing touches on his lighting display at his residence on East Prospect Street and Maple Avenue.Photo bySusan DeVilder. Over the weekend, a Kewanee man lit up his lawn on the corner of East Prospect Street and Maple Avenue with 51,000 twinkle lights. The display, in part, is to honor his late mother, who loved decorating for the holidays, but the annual Christmas lighting started off simply enough with just a few lights seven years ago.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy