Kewanee, IL

Traffic stop leads to arrest of Kewanee man on drug charges

Susan DeVilder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VqMOn_0jro4Cre00
Jeffery Cerda, 26, was arrested and formally charged Thursday for two drug charges resulting from a Kewanee Police investigation.Photo byCourtesy of Kewanee Police Department

A Kewanee man was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 21 following a joint narcotics investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies that resulted in the seizure of approximately three ounces of cocaine, cash and packaging materials.

Jeffery Cerda, 26, was arrested for possessing 90 grams of suspected cocaine following a traffic stop conducted by the Kewanee Police Department in the 400 block of West Central Boulevard.

Authorities also executed a search warrant on a residence in the 300 block of West Oak Street in Kewanee, where investigators located scales, packaging materials and $926 in United States currency.

Cerda was transported to the Kewanee Police Department, where he was booked and fingerprinted before being transported to the Henry County Jail.

On Thursday, Dec. 22, the Henry County State's Attorney’s Office filed formal charges against Cerda for Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Class 1 felony, and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, a Class X felony.

The Class X felony carries a potential sentence of six to 30 years in the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections. A Class 1 felony carries a potential sentence in Illinois of four to 15 years in prison.

A bond was set for Cerda in the amount of $15,000. A preliminary hearing on the matter is scheduled for Jan. 23 at 1 p.m. at the Henry County Courthouse.

The Kewanee Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Black Hawk Area Task Force, the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group and the Henry County Special Operations Squad.

