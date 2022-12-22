Henry and Stark County Health Department offers holiday travel tips

The Henry and Stark County Health Department, along with the AAA, is offering safe holiday travel tips. Photo by Courtesy of the Henry and Stark County Health Department

As the area residents brace for the season’s first winter storm, the Henry and Stark County Health Department has issued a list of traveling tips to ensure a safer holiday.

The National Weather Service has issued a storm warning for most of Illinois with two to five inches of snow predicted for the state. High winds and plunging temperatures are expected to create blizzard-like conditions, making travel hazardous.

If you’re planning to drive to a holiday get-together this year, whether it’s to grandma’s house or to a vacation destination, the HSCHD is offering simple tips to help make your drive a smooth one. The tips are provided by the AAA (American Automobile Association).

Ensuring your vehicle is properly maintained is important. Have your car and tires inspected before embarking on a long drive or trip.

Map out your route in advance and be prepared for busy roads and highways. If possible, consider leaving earlier or later to avoid heavy traffic periods.

Keep anything of value locked away safely in the trunk or in a covered storage area, out of view.

If traveling with children, remind them not to talk to strangers, and be sure to accompany them on bathroom breaks. Providing children with a whistle in case they become separated from the family is also helpful.

Make sure to have roadside assistance contact information on hand in case an incident occurs on the road.

The Health Department, along with AAA, notes that with a little preparation, holiday travelers can leave the stress at home and enjoy their holiday with family and friends.