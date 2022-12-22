Henry and Stark County Health Department offers holiday travel tips

As the area residents brace for the season’s first winter storm, the Henry and Stark County Health Department has issued a list of traveling tips to ensure a safer holiday.
The National Weather Service has issued a storm warning for most of Illinois with two to five inches of snow predicted for the state. High winds and plunging temperatures are expected to create blizzard-like conditions, making travel hazardous.
If you’re planning to drive to a holiday get-together this year, whether it’s to grandma’s house or to a vacation destination, the HSCHD is offering simple tips to help make your drive a smooth one. The tips are provided by the AAA (American Automobile Association).
- Ensuring your vehicle is properly maintained is important. Have your car and tires inspected before embarking on a long drive or trip.
- Map out your route in advance and be prepared for busy roads and highways. If possible, consider leaving earlier or later to avoid heavy traffic periods.
- Keep anything of value locked away safely in the trunk or in a covered storage area, out of view.
- If traveling with children, remind them not to talk to strangers, and be sure to accompany them on bathroom breaks. Providing children with a whistle in case they become separated from the family is also helpful.
- Make sure to have roadside assistance contact information on hand in case an incident occurs on the road.
The Health Department, along with AAA, notes that with a little preparation, holiday travelers can leave the stress at home and enjoy their holiday with family and friends.
Comments / 0