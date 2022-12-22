Henry and Stark County Health Department offers holiday travel tips

Susan DeVilder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pUCxC_0jrTwBfR00
The Henry and Stark County Health Department, along with the AAA, is offering safe holiday travel tips.Photo byCourtesy of the Henry and Stark County Health Department

As the area residents brace for the season’s first winter storm, the Henry and Stark County Health Department has issued a list of traveling tips to ensure a safer holiday.

The National Weather Service has issued a storm warning for most of Illinois with two to five inches of snow predicted for the state. High winds and plunging temperatures are expected to create blizzard-like conditions, making travel hazardous.

If you’re planning to drive to a holiday get-together this year, whether it’s to grandma’s house or to a vacation destination, the HSCHD is offering simple tips to help make your drive a smooth one. The tips are provided by the AAA (American Automobile Association).

  • Ensuring your vehicle is properly maintained is important. Have your car and tires inspected before embarking on a long drive or trip.
  • Map out your route in advance and be prepared for busy roads and highways. If possible, consider leaving earlier or later to avoid heavy traffic periods.
  • Keep anything of value locked away safely in the trunk or in a covered storage area, out of view.
  • If traveling with children, remind them not to talk to strangers, and be sure to accompany them on bathroom breaks. Providing children with a whistle in case they become separated from the family is also helpful.
  • Make sure to have roadside assistance contact information on hand in case an incident occurs on the road.

The Health Department, along with AAA, notes that with a little preparation, holiday travelers can leave the stress at home and enjoy their holiday with family and friends.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Winter travel tips# Safe holiday travel# Henry and Stark County Health # AAA travel tips

Comments / 0

Published by

Journalist, freelance correspondent for Western, Central and Southern Illinois newspapers. Focusing on feature writing and US Crime and Justice, regional.

Kewanee, IL
123 followers

More from Susan DeVilder

Kewanee, IL

Software purchase expected to modernize operations at Kewanee Park District

Kewanee Park District will purchase new software to make processes easier for constituents and park district staff.Photo bySusan DeVilder. The Kewanee Park Board voted Thursday to approve the purchase of new software that will bring park district operations into this century.

Read full story
2 comments
Kewanee, IL

Traffic stop leads to arrest of Kewanee man on drug charges

Jeffery Cerda, 26, was arrested and formally charged Thursday for two drug charges resulting from a Kewanee Police investigation.Photo byCourtesy of Kewanee Police Department. A Kewanee man was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 21 following a joint narcotics investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies that resulted in the seizure of approximately three ounces of cocaine, cash and packaging materials.

Read full story
Kewanee, IL

Local Girl Scouts carry on holiday caroling tradition

Area Girl Scouts from Service Unit 889 kicked off their caroling tradition at their first house on Saturday.Photo bySusan DeVilder. The weekend before Christmas, 19 Girl Scouts loaded into vehicles and made the rounds around Kewanee, singing carols along the way.

Read full story
Kewanee, IL

Traffic lights plaguing Kewanee motorists fixed now

Long waits at the intersection of Prospect and Main streets in Kewanee have vexed early morning commuters.Photo bySusan DeVilder. The traffic lights at the intersection of Prospect and Main streets that have vexed early morning motorists for some time are finally fixed, according to the Kewanee Public Works Operation Manager Kevin Newton.

Read full story
Kewanee, IL

Neponset man's wild ride ends in multiple charges

Cole Carlson, 24, Neponset, was charged with multiple offenses last week after he took Kewanee police on a vehicular pursuit.Photo byCourtesy of Kewanee Police Department. A police pursuit following a reported hit and run has led to multiple charges against a Neponset man.

Read full story
1 comments
Kewanee, IL

'Season of Giving' kicks off in Kewanee with two fundraisers

Libby Johnson did reindeer duty at the Holly Jolly Christmas Festival at Wethersfield School Sunday.Photo bySusan DeVilder. Two area fundraisers drew crowds over the weekend, as the holiday season began in earnest for Kewanee.

Read full story
Kewanee, IL

Kewanee man charged in drive-by shooting incident, bond set at $1 million

Tyler Westefer, 20, Kewanee, is charged with several gun offenses stemming from a November drive-by shooting of a Kewanee residence.Photo byCourtesy of Henry County Sheriff's Office.

Read full story
4 comments
Kewanee, IL

Where to find your Christmas Cheer in Kewanee: Holiday events begin this weekend

Christmas in Kewanee kicks off this weekend, with multiple events, including the "Annual Lighting of the Parks" on Sunday, Dec 4 at 6 pm.Photo bySusan DeVilder. The first weekend in December will usher in the official start of the holiday season in Kewanee and offer residents multiple events- from park lightings, parades and open houses- to get them into the holiday spirit.

Read full story
1 comments
Kewanee, IL

Kewanee man honors his late mother with lighting display

William Ornelas puts some finishing touches on his lighting display at his residence on East Prospect Street and Maple Avenue.Photo bySusan DeVilder. Over the weekend, a Kewanee man lit up his lawn on the corner of East Prospect Street and Maple Avenue with 51,000 twinkle lights. The display, in part, is to honor his late mother, who loved decorating for the holidays, but the annual Christmas lighting started off simply enough with just a few lights seven years ago.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy