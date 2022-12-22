Local Girl Scouts carry on holiday caroling tradition

Area Girl Scouts from Service Unit 889 kicked off their caroling tradition at their first house on Saturday. Photo by Susan DeVilder



The weekend before Christmas, 19 Girl Scouts loaded into vehicles and made the rounds around Kewanee, singing carols along the way.

The singing scouts are all part of the Girl Scout Service Unit 889, which is made up of girls from Kewanee, Galva and Cambridge.

“We have about 120 Girl Scouts in our service unit, 35 of which are in Troop 4444,” said Jacque Komnick, who acts as both service unit director and scout leader of Troop 4444.

This is the fourth year that the service unit has caroled, and Komnick said like a majority of the group’s activities, the tradition of caroling was sparked by a scout’s idea.

“We were talking about how much fun it would be to carol after watching a Christmas movie at a meeting about five years ago,” she said. “The scouts asked if we could carol the next year, and it has been tradition ever since.”

The tradition is even more appealing to the girls, Komnick said, because the scouts get to dress up in “obnoxious holiday clothing,” and “visit people (they) love and respect and sing.”

The carolers visited 24 houses on Saturday. Each scout was allowed to choose up to two stops, and they submitted the addresses they wished to visit. The planning of the route occurred several weeks in advance.

“I figure out the best route so we can save on gas and are not zigzagging all over town,” Komnick said.

She then plugged the addresses into Google Maps and the route was shared with the volunteer drivers.

At each house, the caroling scouts sang about three to four songs.

The Girl Scouts particularly love “Jingle Bells,” “Up on the Housetop” and “Rudolph,” she said.

“We also sing ‘Joy to the World,’ ‘Deck the Halls,’ ‘It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas,’ ‘Here Comes Santa Claus’ and ‘We Wish You a Merry Christmas,’” said Komnick.

There is some rehearsal that goes into the event. About 45 minutes before the group departs to their first residence, they do a run-through of all of the songs, she said.

“We do have a little song book I print every year, just to be safe. This year, one of our youngest scouts, Bexley, sang 'Up on the Housetop' for her school Christmas program so she had a little dance she knew that she wanted to do with the song,” said Komnick.

Komnick said the older scouts agreed to learn the dance and they performed it at every stop.

“Bexley was so proud and everyone had fun with it,” Komnick said.

Komnick also shared some of her favorite memories from years past that mainly revolve around both the weather and decorations. Some years, she said, it was bitter cold, while other years were so warm they didn’t need coats.

“This year, the weather was perfect- chilly with light snow dancing across the night sky.”

Komnick said the group is outside for only a few minutes at each house, but at many stops, residents invite them into their homes to sing.

“We are scouts, so we are prepared for the weather and we know what to expect,” she said. “Instead of being miserable, the majority of us just embrace it. We do live in Illinois and it is December after all.”

The final stop every year is always to Lee Bailleu’s house, where the girls are greeted with hot chocolate and cookies. Bailleu is a long-time scout volunteer and friend of Komnick’s. The stop at her home is just another part of the annual tradition.

The final caroling stop is always to Lee Bailleu's home, where the scouts are treated to cookies and hot chocolate. Photo by Jacque Komnick

Komnick said part of the fun of caroling is the drive around town and the scouts getting a sense of the time, effort and heart put into people’s Christmas decorations. Occasionally one of the homeowners along their route will even share a story about their favorite decoration and why it’s important to them. The service unit director said she’s grateful for the enthusiastic response each year.

“I would like to thank everyone who allowed us to stop by and sing for them this weekend. It was a marvelous experience and I am truly thankful we live in a community that is so supportive of all of our scouting endeavors,” said Komnick.