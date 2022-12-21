Kewanee, IL

Traffic lights plaguing Kewanee motorists fixed now

Susan DeVilder

Long waits at the intersection of Prospect and Main streets in Kewanee have vexed early morning commuters.Photo bySusan DeVilder

The traffic lights at the intersection of Prospect and Main streets that have vexed early morning motorists for some time are finally fixed, according to the Kewanee Public Works Operation Manager Kevin Newton.

Newton said Davenport Electric fixed the problem late last week and the lights should be working properly now.

Residents report that for the past several months they have been waiting on Prospect Street at Main Street for the traffic light to turn green for extended periods of time. One motorist timed the light at over eight minutes one morning. Some motorists have resorted to simply running the red light, while at least one motorist has taken a more proactive approach by hopping out of her car and pushing the crosswalk button on the light in order to get it to change.

Kewanee City Councilman Mike Komnick said he recently started receiving complaints about the light and passed the complaints along to the Kewanee city manager but the City Manager, Gary Bradley, said the complaints about the timing of the traffic light have all been recent ones.

“Sometimes we just don’t know about a problem until someone contacts us,” said Bradley. “If people see something, it really does help to bring it to our attention.”

Newton said he noticed around a month ago that there might be a problem with the traffic lights at that intersection and started a service ticket on it. City workers evaluated the problem and when a reset didn’t work, the matter was turned over to a service company.

The problem, Newton said, was a faulty detection pad on Prospect Street that kept the light from changing as quickly as it should. Newton said the timing should be improved but agreed with the city manager that tips from the public are helpful in bringing issues to light.

“We do rely on residents' input to help us with those things,” he said.

