Neponset man's wild ride ends in multiple charges

Cole Carlson, 24, Neponset, was charged with multiple offenses last week after he took Kewanee police on a vehicular pursuit. Photo by Courtesy of Kewanee Police Department

A police pursuit following a reported hit and run has led to multiple charges against a Neponset man.

According to the Kewanee Police Department, Cole Calrson, 24, was formally charged by the Henry County State’s Attorney’s Office on Dec. 8 with numerous traffic offenses, Aggravated Assault- a Class 4 felony- Resisting a Peace Officer-a Class A Misdemeanor- Criminal Damage to Property, Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding and Driving on a Suspended Driver’s License. A Class 4 felony carries a potential sentence of one to three years in prison.

The incident leading up to the vehicular pursuit occurred on Dec. 7 when Kewanee police responded to a complaint in the 600 block of North Jackson Street of an intentional hit and run.

Officers were informed that Carlson had struck a vehicle and a male subject before fleeing the scene in a truck. Officers were able to locate Carlson while he was driving in Kewanee and attempted to make a traffic stop on his vehicle, but the Neponset man refused to stop and instead led officers on a chase into Bureau County and then back to Kewanee again.

The suspect’s vehicle eventually became disabled in the 500 block of East 2nd Street where Carlson then attempted to flee from officers on foot. Officers, however, were able to quickly apprehend him and he was transported to the KPD, where he was booked and fingerprinted before being taken to the Henry County Jail.

Carlson’s bond has been set at $50,000, and a preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for Dec. 19.

The KPD was assisted in the case by the Henry County Sheriff's Office.