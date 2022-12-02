Kewanee, IL

Kewanee man charged in drive-by shooting incident, bond set at $1 million

Susan DeVilder

Tyler Westefer, 20, Kewanee, is charged with several gun offenses stemming from a November drive-by shooting of a Kewanee residence.Photo byCourtesy of Henry County Sheriff's Office

A Kewanee man was formally charged with multiple gun violations in Henry County Circuit Court Thursday. The charges stem from a November drive-by shooting of a Kewanee residence.

Tyler Westefer, 20, was charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm by a School, a Class X felony; Reckless Discharge of a Firearm/Occupied building, a Class 1 felony, and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, a Class 4 felony.

Westerfer was arrested following an investigation by Kewanee Police of a Nov. 5 report of shots fired in the area of South Park Street and Park Avenue. According to a statement from the police department, officers didn’t locate any suspects in the area upon arrival.

The preliminary investigation confirmed that multiple gunshots were fired at a residence in the 500 block of Park Avenue. Further investigation conducted by patrol officers, crime scene technicians and detectives determined that 14 shots, in all, were fired at a house.

No one was struck by any bullets inside the residence, but one stray bullet did strike a residence in the 200 block of South Park Street. Police say that bullet entered through a bedroom wall that was occupied by a sleeping resident, but no one was injured.

Using witness statements and surveillance footage obtained from several residents, police were able to identify Westerfer as the person of interest. He was later arrested.

Judge James Cosby set bond on Westefer’s latest charges at $1 million dollars. The bond is consecutive to Westefer’s other bonds for other cases before the court. The defendant is also charged with drug and weapons violations arising from a high-speed police chase through two counties that occurred on Nov. 9.

Westefer informed the court that he plans to hire a private attorney to represent him. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 5.

