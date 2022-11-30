Where to find your Christmas Cheer in Kewanee: Holiday events begin this weekend

Christmas in Kewanee kicks off this weekend, with multiple events, including the "Annual Lighting of the Parks" on Sunday, Dec 4 at 6 pm. Photo by Susan DeVilder

The first weekend in December will usher in the official start of the holiday season in Kewanee and offer residents multiple events- from park lightings, parades and open houses- to get them into the holiday spirit.

Mark your calendars for these upcoming events:

Dec. 3, 2022

First Baptist Church of Kewanee, 123 S. Tremont St., will host a movie night, featuring “Why the Nativity?” based on a book by David Jeremiah. The movie is scheduled for 3 to 5 p.m. and light refreshments will be served.

Kewanee Elks Lodge will once again host “Lunch with Santa'' from 11am to 1pm at the Kewanee Elks Lodge. Bring the kids to see Santa and participate in fun activities.

“Kewanee Salvation Army Pictures and Letters with Santa” at the Kewanee Salvation Army at 119 North Tremont Street. Kids can get a photo and bring their letters to the “Man from the North Pole” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Kewanee Salvation Army is still looking for volunteers for bell ringers. Residents interested can register to ring at registertoring.com or by calling (309) 853-4192

Dec. 4, 2022

The “2nd Annual Holly Jolly Christmas Festival” is scheduled from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Blish Building Parking Lot at Wethersfield School. Admission to the festival is $5 and will feature live reindeer, kids rides, take-home Christmas crafts and photos with Santa for an additional $5. The event is organized by the Wethersfield High School Student Council.

“Abilities Plus Open House” is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. Refreshments will be served. Items for sale include handcrafted wreaths, raffle items, baked goods, unique gifts and holiday decor. For more information, contact (309) 852-4626 or mail@abilitiesplus.org

The “16th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade” will begin at 5 p.m. and feature Santa Claus, who will be delivered to Windmont Park for the official park lighting. The parade route begins at the former Tenney Bowl parking lot and continues west onto McClure Street to Beach Street South.

The annual “Lighting of Windmont Park and Northeast Park” is scheduled for 6 p.m., following the “16th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade.” Windmont park will be lit and residents will be able to meet Santa, cross the lighted bridge and stroll through the illuminated park. Residents can drive through Northeast Park and see the newest illuminated displays.

Dec. 10, 2022

“Kewanee Community Chorus /Salvation Army Christmas Concert” will be held at the Methodist Church, located at 108 E. Central Blvd. at 7 p.m. Christmas music will be featured by the Kewanee Community Chorus. Free-will donations are welcome. Proceeds will benefit the Kewanee Community Chorus and the Kewanee Salvation Army.

Dec. 11, 2022

The Kewanee Care Home is holding a “Chili and Chicken Noodle Soup Dinner Fundraiser & Silent Auction.” The event will take place on Sunday from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Kewanee Elks Lodge at 113 N. Tremont St. All proceeds will go towards the Windmont and Northeast parks lighting events.

Dec. 13, 2022

“Kewanee Community Chorus Christmas Concert” is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Henry County Senior Center, located at 200 E. South St. Admission is free but donations will be accepted.

Dec. 31, 2022

“41st Annual Run Your Ice Off”- Registration for the hardcore 5 K run will begin at 11a.m. at the Flemish American Club, located at 313 Burr Blvd. The race will start at 1 p.m. Age groups begin at 14 years and up. The registration fee is $35 for entries received before Dec. 27 and includes a sweatshirt. Entries received after that date is $25, but participants won’t receive a shirt. For more information, phone (309) 852-2175.