Kewanee man honors his late mother with lighting display

William Ornelas puts some finishing touches on his lighting display at his residence on East Prospect Street and Maple Avenue. Photo by Susan DeVilder

Over the weekend, a Kewanee man lit up his lawn on the corner of East Prospect Street and Maple Avenue with 51,000 twinkle lights. The display, in part, is to honor his late mother, who loved decorating for the holidays, but the annual Christmas lighting started off simply enough with just a few lights seven years ago.

“I got hooked,” said William Ornelas, who said his passion for outdoor holiday illumination began when his daughter asked him to put out a few Christmas lights. The next year, his wife, Lacey, gave him the go-ahead to add more.

Since that time, the number of lights, wooden handmade features and decorated trees has blossomed into a full-blown operation, requiring over 40 hours of labor to construct. And every year since, the lighting display has grown in both size and brightness.

This year was no exception, Ornelas said. He’s added almost a dozen new displays to his winter wonderland, including a cut-out of Santa and Mrs. Claus and a Noel sign. The additional lights have meant additional electrical service as well. In 2021, he changed out his 100 amp service for 200 amp.

On Saturday, the weather cooperated with sunny skies and mild temperatures, and it was all hands on deck at the Ornelas’ residence. Ornelas’ sister, Maria Porter, traveled from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, as she has every year, to lend a hand.

“I think some of it is in honor of our mother,” Porter said. “She was the center of our holiday for the whole family.”

One lighted Christmas tree, in particular, is decorated all in purple -their mom’s favorite color. Like several of the lighting features, the tree was passed down and turned into a display.

“The features are either handmade or refurbished decorations,” said Ornelas.

The lighting comes just in time for Kewanee’s Drive of Lights, which will kick off on Sunday, Dec. 4 with the 16th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade at 5 p.m., followed by the lighting of both Windmont Park and Northeast Park at 6 p.m.

The Ornelas house has become a must-see attraction on that drive. Many residents head down Prospect Street to get a glimpse of the family’s lights. Ornelas has heard of at least one person from as far away as Morrison who drives down each year to view his lights.

Maria Porter, William Ornelas' sister, drove from Iowa to help lend a hand putting up her brother's lighting display. Photo by Susan DeVilder

“I didn’t count the cars last year,” he said. “But two years ago, I was like a kid in a window and I think I counted 300 cars going by.”

Last year, the family handed out over 200 Christmas cookies to passersby and intends to do so again.

“We’re hoping to hand out even more this year,” said Ornelas.