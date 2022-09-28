OPINION: Parenting children shouldn't be challenging

Gurleen and Satnam Surjit Flora

By: Surjit Singh Flora

Raising children nowadays is becoming a very complex, difficult, and surprising task. Being a parent is a blessing of nature as well as a responsibility. But we find this offering of God stressful and tiring. Such stress leads to poor parenting of children. To reduce this kind of stress, parents use many easy methods, such as handing over the phone to the child when he cries. They spend the precious time of their children on making them materialistic. As a result, children become victims of loneliness.

Because kid you are raising has its own thoughts, emotions, and obstacles in life.

In actuality, you are parenting a little adult if you consider it in this manner. The combination of a child's anxieties and feelings and a parent's emotional state might make things seem much worse than they really are. A parent must exercise love and patience every day with his or her kid, as well as take the time to spend quality time together.

The "pleasure principal" works more in the nature of young children, and the unpleasant nature of children becomes more mature due to the use of easy methods. The first 5 years of a child's life are the foundation of his personality. Therefore, the stronger the foundation, the better the personality will emerge. For example, if you want children to read good books, parents should also have the habit of reading books. If you want children to eat well, good and nutritious food should be a part of your daily life. On the contrary, if parents fight in front of their children, the children will also prefer fighting and will not respect the parents.

Nowadays, we know that drug use, physical abuse, mental abuse, and bullying seem to have become quite common. It is the result of the neglect of parents somewhere. Why do parents do this? According to parents, there can be many reasons for this, the biggest reason being their busy lifestyle. Over time, parents lose sight of ideal parenting due to busy lives. In the teenage years, children are very eager to know everything that is happening around them. If parents do not tell the child everything, and the child learns more than necessary or incomplete information from his friends, the internet, or any other medium, it can be very dangerous for the child.

Sometimes parents of children complain that their children never tell them anything about what happened in school, college, or friends. Parents begin to monitor children and sometimes interfere unnecessarily. That's why children start saying a few things that the person in front will stop us and fight. Second, it has been seen that parents try to shape their children the way they want, rather than letting them be who they are.

Sometimes such things have a bad effect on the child's personality. We all understand the generation gap but don't really accept it due to the fact that parents compare their children with themselves. They forget that any positive change takes time. Parenting based on gender creates many inequalities. When compared to children, this makes parenting difficult. Comparing children is like comparing the moon and the sun, which is absurd because they both shine, but at their own times.

Parents are the potters of their children, who can turn them into beautiful human beings by investing hard work and time. So, a friendly relationship for parents to understand their children, listen without criticism, spend time with children, participate in their activities, show respect, never break promises, makes a very healthy relationship. The more parents listen to their children, understand them, and support them in any crisis, the better. These things always help to keep the child on the right path.

Being a parent may be challenging, but it becomes simpler if you spend time with your kid and develop a strong bond with them. It generates profits. When one of my kids turned to me and said, "Daddy, I love you," I'll never forget that moment.

Another fantastic benefit of the labor and joy of parenting children is having respectable grown-up adult children.

Surjit Singh Flora is a veteran journalist and freelance writer based in Brampton Canada