Self-confidence is the key to your child's success

Surjit Singh Flora

Gurleen art work

Parents want their children to have all the abilities, be omnipotent, and be the creators of new things. Children who have creative interests are more socially adept and better at problem-solving than others.

These children also exhibit more extraordinary self-expression abilities. However, many parents and teachers don't know how to stimulate their child's creativity at home and school.

Parents should also be focusing on their child's imagination. The invention of a child is a significant contributor to his mental and emotional development.

Many good students are not born great learners. Yes, people can play a significant role in a child's ability to learn and willingness to learn. Children who have been interested in learning new things from an early age may become successful students. Anyone who is motivated and has basic abilities can learn.

Encourage children

It's easy. Make it enjoyable for children to learn about the knowledge that they will be receiving. You don't have to give them books. Instead, encourage them to read the books.

Learn with them, and answer their questions. Learn new things together. It should become a habit, not a forced necessity. Learning should become a way of life, not a necessity.

The creation of art can also improve your mental health and emotional well-being. Children's creativity allows them to understand things at their own pace, and creative children become more confident and more resilient when dealing with social situations.

Children learn more about science, mathematics, and linguistics when they use their creative thinking. Parents have a primary responsibility to encourage creativity in their children beyond school.

Talk to your child about communication. Encourage your child to share their creative work with others. Ask your child questions like "What science did you learn today?" or "What creative thing did you do this week?" Spend some time learning about your child's interests and activities.

Support subtle emotions

Encourage your child to express his imagination and creativity by helping him to paint. As he draws, praise him. You can share your child's art with the community via social media, and it will encourage them to be better.

To improve your child's creativity, keep trying new things. Children should be exposed to a variety of art forms such as, paintings, drawing, singing, painting. Allow them to learn about other cultures. This will help expand their understanding of the world.

Encourage your child to express their subtle feelings. Buy your child a sketchbook or a drawing book if they enjoy drawing.

Encourage use of hands

Video games are not necessarily bad. However, if the habit becomes more severe, it can cause serious health problems and even lose time. Encourage children to use their hands.

You should make sure that your children have an art gallery—plant vegetables in a vacant space in your home or back yard. The smell of soil can connect us to the earth.

Take your children to museums. They will have a stronger understanding of art and be connected to their rich heritage. You can take them to historic places where they can sharpen their artistic skills and see creativity and art in their own hands.

Be a role model

Your children's role models in the arts and work culture. This could be anything, from decorating a room to cooking. You can change your children's lives by working together on small projects with or with your family. These simple tips can help children discover their inner artists.

Respect the child's natural interests. It is important that you identify the true skills of the child. After marking, be a child's friend. Keep in mind that creativity can be stimulated in many different ways, and not necessarily all of them.

Consider each child an individual unit, and guide them according to their psychological and mental needs.

Conversation is useful

We also spend more time on our phones, which is why we have no communication with our children. Talking with your child will encourage creativity and help you to think of new ways.

It is always beneficial to have a conversation. Share with your children what interests you. You will let your children know how important creativity means to you. This will also help strengthen your relationship.

Self-confidence is key

If a child doesn't have the right environment to support their inner world and their interests, many disorders can occur in their lives. Research shows that children interested in artistic pursuits can have better interaction skills and a firmer grasp of social situations.

Children's creativity encourages problem-solving skills. This ability is crucial when they face the challenges of adulthood. For them, it is very important to develop their identity through creativity. It fosters self-confidence, which is essential for its success.

Surjit Singh Flora is a veteran journalist and freelance writer based in Canada

