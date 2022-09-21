World Alzheimer's Day 2022

Surjit Singh Flora

America must act quickly to prevent a dementia care catastrophe

By: Surjit Sigh Flora

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vMC3c_0i3KuJiM00
Atma SinghSurjit

World Alzheimer's Day (WAD) is observed every year on September 21. It is held every year to raise awareness about Alzheimer's and dementia. The theme for the year is to raise awareness of "know dementia, know Alzheimer's" about the disease. World Alzheimer's Day was first observed in 2012. It is watched by Alzheimer's Disease International (ADI), which is run by the Alzheimer's University.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Alzheimer's disease is "an irreversible, progressive brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills."

According to the Alzheimer's Association, the number of people living with Alzheimer's dementia in the United States is fast increasing and is likely to continue to do so. In 2022, an anticipated 6.5 million Americans aged 65 and older were living with the disease.

The Alzheimer's Association made public its Facts and Figures report for the year March 2022. The study provides a nationwide breakdown of the disease's prevalence as well as a state-by-state analysis of the fast increase in reported cases.

Around 400,000 of them were Texans. COVID-19 was the third biggest cause of mortality in the United States in 2020. Alzheimer's disease has risen from the sixth to the seventh greatest cause of mortality in 2020 and 2021.

The results showed that after COVID infection, the risk of Alzheimer's dementia in older adults substantially quadrupled (from 0.35 to 0.68%) during a year. According to the researchers, it is uncertain if COVID-19 causes or hastens the formation of Alzheimer's disease.

According to research coauthor Pamela Davis, "The variables that contribute to the development of Alzheimer's disease have not been fully elucidated, but two parts are deemed important: past infections, particularly viral infections, and inflammation." She holds the positions of The Arline H. and Curtis F. Garvin Research Professor at the Case Western Reserve School of Medicine and Distinguished University Professor.

Alzheimer’s disease has an economic burden of an estimated $321 billion in 2022.

Alzheimer disease statistics in America 2022 , Age is the greatest of these three risk factors. The percentage of people with Alzheimer's dementia increases dramatically with age: 5.3% of people aged 65 to 74, 13.8% of people aged 75 to 84 and 34.6% of people aged 85 or older have Alzheimer's dementia.

At least 50 million individuals have Alzheimer's or other dementias. The UN says that's more than Columbia's population. Without advances, rates might reach 152 million by 2050.

What is Alzheimer's?

Alzheimer's disease is a medical condition that affects the brain and was initially identified by the German physician Alois Alzheimer. Protein "plaques" and "tangles" that form in the brain's structure during the course of the illness cause brain cells to die. A lack of several critical molecules in the brain is another symptom of Alzheimer's disease. These substances help the brain's messaging system work properly.

Because Alzheimer's is a degenerative illness, more areas of the brain suffer damage over time. The symptoms worsen as a result of this.

Symptoms

Alzheimer's patients may face memory lapses and difficulty finding the correct phrases in the early stages of the illness. As the condition worsens, they might: confusion, forgetting names of people, locations, appointments, and recent occurrences on a regular basis; mood swings; feeling depressed or furious; or being terrified and disturbed by their escalating memory loss; grow more reclusive as a result of a lack of confidence or communication issues; have trouble doing daily tasks; for example, they could have trouble figuring out how to use the TV remote or getting their change at the store straight.

People with Alzheimer's will need additional assistance from their caregivers as the condition worsens. All of their regular tasks will eventually need assistance.

The brain of a person suffering from this disease does not work properly and their memory becomes very weak. Due to this, their daily lives are being affected. Alzheimer's is a disease for which there is no cure. However, the symptoms caused by this can be controlled with the help of medicine.

People who suffer from this disease also start having problems related to sleep. These people find it difficult to sleep or even lie down in bed.

Also, keep the atmosphere calm in the evening, so that the person can relax. Keep the lights dim, the noise level low, and play relaxing music to help the patient feel relaxed.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Alzheimer# Dementia

Comments / 0

Published by

With decades of experience , Surjit has a critical eye towards pressing issues including a focus on political issues affecting the provincial and federal governments.

Ontario, CA
296 followers

More from Surjit Singh Flora

Self-confidence is the key to your child's success

Parents want their children to have all the abilities, be omnipotent, and be the creators of new things. Children who have creative interests are more socially adept and better at problem-solving than others.

Read full story

Needs to increase the patrolling Canadian boards not put freeze on handguns

The Canadian government has introduced legislation that would put a freeze on importing, buying, or selling guns. "We are limiting the number of guns in this country," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said earlier this week regarding proposed laws expected to stop the growth of handgun sales in the country. "It will be illegal to buy, sell, transfer, or import handguns anywhere in Canada."

Read full story

Children are also getting diabetes

Are children able to have diabetes? Certainly, and this is why Type I diabetes has been called juvenile diabetes. A growing number of children are developing Type I (insulin resistant or adult-onset) diabetes. Nov. is also diabetes awareness month. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the life-saving and revolutionary discovery of insulin in Canada.

Read full story

Suicide is a significant public health problem

Suicide is a significant public health problem that has long-term consequences for families and communities. The tragic reality of the past several years is that practically everyone in the United States knows someone who has committed suicide, whether it be a celebrity like Kate Spade or a member of one's own family like Anthony Bourdain. These rates, however, are on the rise.

Read full story

OPINION: Why is younger generation running away from their duties?

All evolutionary evidence indicates that humans are becoming more intelligent, faster to adapt, adjust, think and act more efficiently. Some of it is need-driven, like competition for resources, but we learn from our ancestors and build upon that knowledge to pass on to the next generation. This may not take place at the same level in all societies, but it genuinely pays to be aware, gets more imaginative, and can act with the enterprise in an increasingly interconnected world. Is this "talent" of some sort? I do not know for sure, but younger people today are definitely pushing the envelope in many societies.

Read full story
1 comments

An eating disorder

An eating disorder is defined by irregular eating behaviors that have a negative influence on one's physical or mental health, including anorexia and bulimia. Eating disorders lead to starved bodies and brains.

Read full story

Health OPINION: We all hate belly fat because it's unattractive

The underlying cause of belly fat is not one factor, but a mix of many. It might be inherited, environmental, or due to a lack of activity. Eating too many carbohydrates is not the cause of abdominal obesity.

Read full story

OPINION: Self-employment is the only answer to excessive unemployment

We all know that today unemployment is at its peak and youth are not getting government jobs, let alone private jobs. In case of not getting a job, the youth often remain idle. They cannot remain idle if they use their own education. They can earn and eat well by doing manual work, they can take up self-employment.

Read full story

Bicycles are eco-friendly in an era of pollution and disease

In today's era of pollution and disease, A bicycle is considerably more environment-friendly than a car could ever hope to be. Cars are blamed for global warming and climatic catastrophe. In Kenya alone, cars release millions of tons (per day) of pollutants into the air that are very harmful to humans when breathed in high quantities over a sustained period.

Read full story
1 comments

Reducing transport and industry emissions won't stop climate change- Scientists

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres recently said, "Half of humanity is in the grip of floods, droughts, forest fires, and hurricanes, yet we continue to burn biofuels." We have a choice—collective effort or collective suicide. It is in our hands to choose. 'These words only express their frustration. Today, Pakistan has been ravaged by the worst rains in six decades.

Read full story
14 comments

Social media is a double-edged sword

Social media has been a significant part of our life since the early decades of the twenty-first century. This has resulted in a significant shift in how we act in society. It is utilized by individuals from all social classes, strata, and professions. It is also used by notable politicians from throughout the globe, celebrities from the film and sports industries, thinkers, authors, and well-known businesses. It is more appealing to young people.

Read full story

OPINION: Children are growing addicted to energy drinks

Children should not be given coffee because it contains caffeine, which is unnecessary and may cause behavioral issues such as restlessness, hyperactivity, and an imbalance in their energy levels. They are also often sugary beverages, which are increasingly recognized as a major public health issue because of their link to obesity, shortened lifespans, and increased risk of numerous illnesses. Sugar-free options use artificial sweeteners and may have additional ingredients that aren't necessarily harmful but should be kept in mind. It is strongly recommended that children not consume these products.

Read full story
4 comments

OPINION: Problems are challenges to be tackled with pride

To the best of our ability and comprehension, we all struggle through life. Perhaps these challenges were put in our way for us to conquer, to learn from, and even to confront directly.

Read full story

OPINION: Gorbachev will be remembered globally

People tend to form emotional attachments to political leaders based on what a person says and does in public. This is the primary factor that drives people's attention to political leaders.

Read full story
4 comments

OPINION: Are you blinded by your dating relationship?

Introducing a new partner is akin to introducing your first boyfriend to your children. You're overjoyed to have found another love, and you're eager to present this person to your kids or family as quickly as possible. Don't hurry anything. You must first decide whether the person you are dating is someone you will see in the distant future. Consider your compatibility, his character, and what he thinks of you. Time is your greatest ally in this situation. You'll know in your heart when it's appropriate to expose your new romance to your children.

Read full story
3 comments

OPINION: Let's make this life worth living

Every human life is surrounded by a massive bubble filled with expectations. This bears a lot of weight and puts a constant strain on our minds and bodies. It encompasses the items we anticipate having with us in this life, given our restricted capacities. But who said life was a game? You don't always get what you deserve.

Read full story
1 comments

OPINION: Teachers have the power to change society

Teachers and parents play the most important roles in every person’s life. Both give good guidance by identifying right and wrong according to their experience, hoping for a bright future for the children.

Read full story
8 comments

The road ahead for Liz Truss will be very bumpy

Liz Truss is a fish with a few peculiarities. As a result of the political leanings of both of her parents, who she describes as being "to the left of Labour," she had a strong left-leaning education while growing up. Then, when she was attending university (of course, Oxford, as is customary for all contenders for the Tory leadership), she served as the President of the Oxford Uni Lib Dems. And she was a minister of government for the Tory Party. It is quite the political journey. Now her travelling reached to her destination by becoming PM of Britain, but he road ahead for Liz Truss will be very bumpy.

Read full story
1 comments

Queen never really acted as a "leader" in her whole life

Nobody will live forever; only God is eternal! That is the rule of "GOD." Due to his regulations, everyone must die when their time comes. On September 8, Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom's longest-serving queen, died at Balmoral, aged 96, after reigning for 70 years. Of course, she was not going to live forever, but she has been a wonderful ruler for many years, and many of us hope she can live forever. But Queen Elizabeth II is also mortal. Her family is very long-lived, particularly the ladies.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy