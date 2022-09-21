World Alzheimer's Day 2022

America must act quickly to prevent a dementia care catastrophe

By: Surjit Sigh Flora

World Alzheimer's Day (WAD) is observed every year on September 21. It is held every year to raise awareness about Alzheimer's and dementia. The theme for the year is to raise awareness of "know dementia, know Alzheimer's" about the disease. World Alzheimer's Day was first observed in 2012. It is watched by Alzheimer's Disease International (ADI), which is run by the Alzheimer's University.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Alzheimer's disease is "an irreversible, progressive brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills."

According to the Alzheimer's Association, the number of people living with Alzheimer's dementia in the United States is fast increasing and is likely to continue to do so. In 2022, an anticipated 6.5 million Americans aged 65 and older were living with the disease.

The Alzheimer's Association made public its Facts and Figures report for the year March 2022. The study provides a nationwide breakdown of the disease's prevalence as well as a state-by-state analysis of the fast increase in reported cases.

Around 400,000 of them were Texans. COVID-19 was the third biggest cause of mortality in the United States in 2020. Alzheimer's disease has risen from the sixth to the seventh greatest cause of mortality in 2020 and 2021.

The results showed that after COVID infection, the risk of Alzheimer's dementia in older adults substantially quadrupled (from 0.35 to 0.68%) during a year. According to the researchers, it is uncertain if COVID-19 causes or hastens the formation of Alzheimer's disease.

According to research coauthor Pamela Davis, "The variables that contribute to the development of Alzheimer's disease have not been fully elucidated, but two parts are deemed important: past infections, particularly viral infections, and inflammation." She holds the positions of The Arline H. and Curtis F. Garvin Research Professor at the Case Western Reserve School of Medicine and Distinguished University Professor.

Alzheimer’s disease has an economic burden of an estimated $321 billion in 2022.

Alzheimer disease statistics in America 2022 , Age is the greatest of these three risk factors. The percentage of people with Alzheimer's dementia increases dramatically with age: 5.3% of people aged 65 to 74, 13.8% of people aged 75 to 84 and 34.6% of people aged 85 or older have Alzheimer's dementia.

At least 50 million individuals have Alzheimer's or other dementias. The UN says that's more than Columbia's population. Without advances, rates might reach 152 million by 2050.

What is Alzheimer's?

Alzheimer's disease is a medical condition that affects the brain and was initially identified by the German physician Alois Alzheimer. Protein "plaques" and "tangles" that form in the brain's structure during the course of the illness cause brain cells to die. A lack of several critical molecules in the brain is another symptom of Alzheimer's disease. These substances help the brain's messaging system work properly.

Because Alzheimer's is a degenerative illness, more areas of the brain suffer damage over time. The symptoms worsen as a result of this.

Symptoms

Alzheimer's patients may face memory lapses and difficulty finding the correct phrases in the early stages of the illness. As the condition worsens, they might: confusion, forgetting names of people, locations, appointments, and recent occurrences on a regular basis; mood swings; feeling depressed or furious; or being terrified and disturbed by their escalating memory loss; grow more reclusive as a result of a lack of confidence or communication issues; have trouble doing daily tasks; for example, they could have trouble figuring out how to use the TV remote or getting their change at the store straight.

People with Alzheimer's will need additional assistance from their caregivers as the condition worsens. All of their regular tasks will eventually need assistance.

The brain of a person suffering from this disease does not work properly and their memory becomes very weak. Due to this, their daily lives are being affected. Alzheimer's is a disease for which there is no cure. However, the symptoms caused by this can be controlled with the help of medicine.

People who suffer from this disease also start having problems related to sleep. These people find it difficult to sleep or even lie down in bed.

Also, keep the atmosphere calm in the evening, so that the person can relax. Keep the lights dim, the noise level low, and play relaxing music to help the patient feel relaxed.