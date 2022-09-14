Reducing transport and industry emissions won't stop climate change- Scientists

Surjit Singh Flora

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pQd5F_0hviAQ5V00
Surjit Singh FloraSatnam

By: Surjit Singh Flora

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres recently said, "Half of humanity is in the grip of floods, droughts, forest fires, and hurricanes, yet we continue to burn biofuels." We have a choice—collective effort or collective suicide. It is in our hands to choose. 'These words only express their frustration. Today, Pakistan has been ravaged by the worst rains in six decades.

While in Northern Kenya, which hasn't seen rain in three years. There are only wild berries to eat in this dry desert.

The Horn of Africa is suffering from the worst drought in 40 years. At least 18 million people are suffering from severe hunger. Kenya has 4 million hungry people. The government said in June that about 950,000 children under the age of five and 134,000 pregnant or nursing mothers in the northern desert areas are very malnourished.

Many north-east and south-east regions of India are in the grip of rain and flood. There is a drought-like situation in all the plains. After decades of record-breaking heat and years of drought in China, the Yangtze River has begun to dry up. Due to this, not only hydropower but also the production of electricity generated in nuclear and thermal power plants has decreased. This is because even in nuclear and thermal power plants, water from rivers and lakes is needed to keep the furnaces cool.

China has started the work of connecting the rivers coming out of the Tibetan Plateau in the south with the northern rivers to deliver water to its northern states, which are in the grip of drought. This may affect the water level of rivers like the Brahmaputra and Sindhu coming into India.

The situation of the worst famine of the century has arisen due to the drought that has been going on for many years in the East African country of Somalia. After last year's devastating floods in Europe, a water crisis has arisen due to record-breaking heat and drought this year. The water level in major rivers such as the Danube and Rhine has dropped so dramatically that many cities are experiencing a drinking and irrigation water crisis.

Falling water levels in rivers have also reduced hydropower and nuclear power generation, exacerbating the energy crisis stemming from the Ukraine war. Countries like France, Spain, Portugal, and Italy are now considering measures to reduce their dependence on gas and oil for energy, move towards solar, wind, and hydropower, and save water. Green pastures in Europe have started turning into dry plains in which the slightest spark starts a fire and thousands of acres of forest are burnt to ashes.

Due to the heat wave and drought that have been going on for the last several years in the western states of America, the water in rivers and lakes like Colorado and the underground water level have started to decrease. Due to irrigation and deforestation, the plateau areas of California, which have turned from desert to green, are turning into desert again.

According to preliminary numbers given by the BC Coroners Service, sixteen people died from heat-related illnesses in British Columbia during the summer of 2022's longest heat wave to date. The total ranges from July 26 through August 3. The deadliest day for fatalities was July 29, when five people were killed.

In contrast, the British Columbia Canada Coroners Service recorded 619 deaths from June 25-July 1, 2021, the greatest natural catastrophe in Canadian history.

Today, there is no corner of the earth that has not suffered the impact of climate change. Still, agreements to stop climate change are mostly just words, and only small steps forward have been made.

After Joe Biden became the US president, there was hope that the US and China would start working together to prevent climate change, but both countries sacrificed this issue for their own political interests. A senator from Joe Biden's own Democratic Party blocked his climate bill, which he promised at the Glasgow climate conference. On the other hand, Chinese President Xi Jinping is focused on the General Assembly of the Communist Party in October, at which he is likely to be elected as the leader of the party for life.

Against the background of trade policies, the Russia-Ukraine war and the ongoing conflict with the US over Taiwan, Xi Jinping cannot afford to risk taking any steps on climate change that appear to be under pressure from the US. Therefore, it will be futile to have any great expectations from these two polluting superpowers of the world, even at the climate conference that is going to be held in Sharm el-Sheikh from ear to be under pressure from the US. Therefore, it will be futile to have any great expectations from these two polluting superpowers of the world, even at the climate conference that is going to be held in Sharm el-Sheikh from November 6–18, 2022.

Scientists say that climate change cannot be prevented only by curbing emissions from transport and industry, saving forests and planting new plants. People will have to make small changes to their overall lifestyle.

According to the United Nations, about one-third of total carbon emissions come from food production. About 23 percent of the world's gas emissions come from animal husbandry alone. Due to the increasing demand for meat and dairy products, livestock in the world.

Blaming developed countries for disasters like unseasonal rains, droughts, floods, storms, and rising sea levels and demanding climate justice is right, but it cannot be said that anyone else is responsible for climate change.

They estimate that 8.7 million deaths globally in 2018 were due to the air pollution caused by burning fossil fuels.

According to recent research, pollution of all kinds kills 9 million people annually, with the number of deaths linked to polluted air from vehicles, trucks, and industries growing by 55% since 2000.

Therefore, it is in our interest that we reduce our dependence on imported oil and gas, adopt solar, wind, and hydrogen energy as soon as possible, and clean our air and water.

Surjit Singh Flora is a veteran journalist and freelance writer based in Brampton Canada

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# climate change Scientists

Comments / 14

Published by

With decades of experience , Surjit has a critical eye towards pressing issues including a focus on political issues affecting the provincial and federal governments.

Ontario, CA
286 followers

More from Surjit Singh Flora

Suicide is a significant public health problem

Suicide is a significant public health problem that has long-term consequences for families and communities. The tragic reality of the past several years is that practically everyone in the United States knows someone who has committed suicide, whether it be a celebrity like Kate Spade or a member of one's own family like Anthony Bourdain. These rates, however, are on the rise.

Read full story

OPINION: Why is younger generation running away from their duties?

All evolutionary evidence indicates that humans are becoming more intelligent, faster to adapt, adjust, think and act more efficiently. Some of it is need-driven, like competition for resources, but we learn from our ancestors and build upon that knowledge to pass on to the next generation. This may not take place at the same level in all societies, but it genuinely pays to be aware, gets more imaginative, and can act with the enterprise in an increasingly interconnected world. Is this "talent" of some sort? I do not know for sure, but younger people today are definitely pushing the envelope in many societies.

Read full story
1 comments

An eating disorder

An eating disorder is defined by irregular eating behaviors that have a negative influence on one's physical or mental health, including anorexia and bulimia. Eating disorders lead to starved bodies and brains.

Read full story

Health OPINION: We all hate belly fat because it's unattractive

The underlying cause of belly fat is not one factor, but a mix of many. It might be inherited, environmental, or due to a lack of activity. Eating too many carbohydrates is not the cause of abdominal obesity.

Read full story

OPINION: Self-employment is the only answer to excessive unemployment

We all know that today unemployment is at its peak and youth are not getting government jobs, let alone private jobs. In case of not getting a job, the youth often remain idle. They cannot remain idle if they use their own education. They can earn and eat well by doing manual work, they can take up self-employment.

Read full story

Bicycles are eco-friendly in an era of pollution and disease

In today's era of pollution and disease, A bicycle is considerably more environment-friendly than a car could ever hope to be. Cars are blamed for global warming and climatic catastrophe. In Kenya alone, cars release millions of tons (per day) of pollutants into the air that are very harmful to humans when breathed in high quantities over a sustained period.

Read full story
1 comments

Social media is a double-edged sword

Social media has been a significant part of our life since the early decades of the twenty-first century. This has resulted in a significant shift in how we act in society. It is utilized by individuals from all social classes, strata, and professions. It is also used by notable politicians from throughout the globe, celebrities from the film and sports industries, thinkers, authors, and well-known businesses. It is more appealing to young people.

Read full story

OPINION: Children are growing addicted to energy drinks

Children should not be given coffee because it contains caffeine, which is unnecessary and may cause behavioral issues such as restlessness, hyperactivity, and an imbalance in their energy levels. They are also often sugary beverages, which are increasingly recognized as a major public health issue because of their link to obesity, shortened lifespans, and increased risk of numerous illnesses. Sugar-free options use artificial sweeteners and may have additional ingredients that aren't necessarily harmful but should be kept in mind. It is strongly recommended that children not consume these products.

Read full story
3 comments

OPINION: Problems are challenges to be tackled with pride

To the best of our ability and comprehension, we all struggle through life. Perhaps these challenges were put in our way for us to conquer, to learn from, and even to confront directly.

Read full story

OPINION: Gorbachev will be remembered globally

People tend to form emotional attachments to political leaders based on what a person says and does in public. This is the primary factor that drives people's attention to political leaders.

Read full story
4 comments

OPINION: Are you blinded by your dating relationship?

Introducing a new partner is akin to introducing your first boyfriend to your children. You're overjoyed to have found another love, and you're eager to present this person to your kids or family as quickly as possible. Don't hurry anything. You must first decide whether the person you are dating is someone you will see in the distant future. Consider your compatibility, his character, and what he thinks of you. Time is your greatest ally in this situation. You'll know in your heart when it's appropriate to expose your new romance to your children.

Read full story
1 comments

OPINION: Let's make this life worth living

Every human life is surrounded by a massive bubble filled with expectations. This bears a lot of weight and puts a constant strain on our minds and bodies. It encompasses the items we anticipate having with us in this life, given our restricted capacities. But who said life was a game? You don't always get what you deserve.

Read full story

OPINION: Teachers have the power to change society

Teachers and parents play the most important roles in every person’s life. Both give good guidance by identifying right and wrong according to their experience, hoping for a bright future for the children.

Read full story
8 comments

The road ahead for Liz Truss will be very bumpy

Liz Truss is a fish with a few peculiarities. As a result of the political leanings of both of her parents, who she describes as being "to the left of Labour," she had a strong left-leaning education while growing up. Then, when she was attending university (of course, Oxford, as is customary for all contenders for the Tory leadership), she served as the President of the Oxford Uni Lib Dems. And she was a minister of government for the Tory Party. It is quite the political journey. Now her travelling reached to her destination by becoming PM of Britain, but he road ahead for Liz Truss will be very bumpy.

Read full story
1 comments

Queen never really acted as a "leader" in her whole life

Nobody will live forever; only God is eternal! That is the rule of "GOD." Due to his regulations, everyone must die when their time comes. On September 8, Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom's longest-serving queen, died at Balmoral, aged 96, after reigning for 70 years. Of course, she was not going to live forever, but she has been a wonderful ruler for many years, and many of us hope she can live forever. But Queen Elizabeth II is also mortal. Her family is very long-lived, particularly the ladies.

Read full story

The start of a new era Charles, King of England

King Charles IIIhttps://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charles_III. After the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96, the era begins of new King Charles has in England. The King Charles' official proclamation as the United Kingdom's newest monarch. Queen Elizabeth ruled for a record 70 years. Before this, the British record was held by Queen Victoria whose reign was 63 years and seven months.

Read full story
3 comments

Is America trying to trap Taiwan in the Ukraine – Russia conflict?

It seems that, like Ukraine, America will trap Taiwan in a war! And China will seize the opportunity to seize control of Taiwan's governance. Also, China has been saying that they will not invade Taiwan unless they claim independence or invite any foreign troops to set up camp in Taiwan.

Read full story

OPINION: Declining interest in books among children

Do you have a Facebook, Tik-Tok, or Instagram account? When young people meet, one of the first questions they ask each other is: No matter where the discussion begins, kids are nearly always led to the quest for a username.

Read full story
2 comments

OPINION: Protect yourself from Hepatitis B

July 28 was the World Hepatitis Day. This year’s theme was. “Bringing hepatitis care closer to you”, seeks to raise awareness about the need to simplify and expand hepatitis care to primary health institutions, community-based venues, and areas outside hospital premises.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy