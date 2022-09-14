Reducing transport and industry emissions won't stop climate change- Scientists

Surjit Singh Flora Satnam

By: Surjit Singh Flora

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres recently said, "Half of humanity is in the grip of floods, droughts, forest fires, and hurricanes, yet we continue to burn biofuels." We have a choice—collective effort or collective suicide. It is in our hands to choose. 'These words only express their frustration. Today, Pakistan has been ravaged by the worst rains in six decades.

While in Northern Kenya, which hasn't seen rain in three years. There are only wild berries to eat in this dry desert.

The Horn of Africa is suffering from the worst drought in 40 years. At least 18 million people are suffering from severe hunger. Kenya has 4 million hungry people. The government said in June that about 950,000 children under the age of five and 134,000 pregnant or nursing mothers in the northern desert areas are very malnourished.

Many north-east and south-east regions of India are in the grip of rain and flood. There is a drought-like situation in all the plains. After decades of record-breaking heat and years of drought in China, the Yangtze River has begun to dry up. Due to this, not only hydropower but also the production of electricity generated in nuclear and thermal power plants has decreased. This is because even in nuclear and thermal power plants, water from rivers and lakes is needed to keep the furnaces cool.

China has started the work of connecting the rivers coming out of the Tibetan Plateau in the south with the northern rivers to deliver water to its northern states, which are in the grip of drought. This may affect the water level of rivers like the Brahmaputra and Sindhu coming into India.

The situation of the worst famine of the century has arisen due to the drought that has been going on for many years in the East African country of Somalia. After last year's devastating floods in Europe, a water crisis has arisen due to record-breaking heat and drought this year. The water level in major rivers such as the Danube and Rhine has dropped so dramatically that many cities are experiencing a drinking and irrigation water crisis.

Falling water levels in rivers have also reduced hydropower and nuclear power generation, exacerbating the energy crisis stemming from the Ukraine war. Countries like France, Spain, Portugal, and Italy are now considering measures to reduce their dependence on gas and oil for energy, move towards solar, wind, and hydropower, and save water. Green pastures in Europe have started turning into dry plains in which the slightest spark starts a fire and thousands of acres of forest are burnt to ashes.

Due to the heat wave and drought that have been going on for the last several years in the western states of America, the water in rivers and lakes like Colorado and the underground water level have started to decrease. Due to irrigation and deforestation, the plateau areas of California, which have turned from desert to green, are turning into desert again.

According to preliminary numbers given by the BC Coroners Service, sixteen people died from heat-related illnesses in British Columbia during the summer of 2022's longest heat wave to date. The total ranges from July 26 through August 3. The deadliest day for fatalities was July 29, when five people were killed.

In contrast, the British Columbia Canada Coroners Service recorded 619 deaths from June 25-July 1, 2021, the greatest natural catastrophe in Canadian history.

Today, there is no corner of the earth that has not suffered the impact of climate change. Still, agreements to stop climate change are mostly just words, and only small steps forward have been made.

After Joe Biden became the US president, there was hope that the US and China would start working together to prevent climate change, but both countries sacrificed this issue for their own political interests. A senator from Joe Biden's own Democratic Party blocked his climate bill, which he promised at the Glasgow climate conference. On the other hand, Chinese President Xi Jinping is focused on the General Assembly of the Communist Party in October, at which he is likely to be elected as the leader of the party for life.

Against the background of trade policies, the Russia-Ukraine war and the ongoing conflict with the US over Taiwan, Xi Jinping cannot afford to risk taking any steps on climate change that appear to be under pressure from the US. Therefore, it will be futile to have any great expectations from these two polluting superpowers of the world, even at the climate conference that is going to be held in Sharm el-Sheikh from ear to be under pressure from the US. Therefore, it will be futile to have any great expectations from these two polluting superpowers of the world, even at the climate conference that is going to be held in Sharm el-Sheikh from November 6–18, 2022.

Scientists say that climate change cannot be prevented only by curbing emissions from transport and industry, saving forests and planting new plants. People will have to make small changes to their overall lifestyle.

According to the United Nations, about one-third of total carbon emissions come from food production. About 23 percent of the world's gas emissions come from animal husbandry alone. Due to the increasing demand for meat and dairy products, livestock in the world.

Blaming developed countries for disasters like unseasonal rains, droughts, floods, storms, and rising sea levels and demanding climate justice is right, but it cannot be said that anyone else is responsible for climate change.

They estimate that 8.7 million deaths globally in 2018 were due to the air pollution caused by burning fossil fuels.

According to recent research, pollution of all kinds kills 9 million people annually, with the number of deaths linked to polluted air from vehicles, trucks, and industries growing by 55% since 2000.

Therefore, it is in our interest that we reduce our dependence on imported oil and gas, adopt solar, wind, and hydrogen energy as soon as possible, and clean our air and water.

Surjit Singh Flora is a veteran journalist and freelance writer based in Brampton Canada