OPINION: Are you blinded by your dating relationship?

Flora Family Janddu

By: Surjit Singh Flora

Introducing a new partner is akin to introducing your first boyfriend to your children. You're overjoyed to have found another love, and you're eager to present this person to your kids or family as quickly as possible. Don't hurry anything. You must first decide whether the person you are dating is someone you will see in the distant future. Consider your compatibility, his character, and what he thinks of you. Time is your greatest ally in this situation. You'll know in your heart when it's appropriate to expose your new romance to your children.

Your kid must always come first. And this is one of the reasons why you and your significant other should get to know each other well before considering marriage. You must be able to observe how your partner treats your kid. What is their relationship like? When your kid is having a bad day and is at their worst, how does the adult respond and cope? Do they make an effort to assist the kid by attending school events, extracurricular activities, and other special occasions? Do they correctly respect boundaries?

Also, before involving the children, make sure that your relationship is serious and that it is going someplace. Because children should not be exposed to every individual with whom their parent goes on a date. Many youngsters build relationships and attachments rapidly, and having individuals come in and out of their lives is incredibly difficult for them, not to mention emotionally harmful.

Also, keep in mind that, regardless of their age, your children require limits. That is in your purview. Additionally, your new spouse should not be disregarded but does require limits. You are also accountable for it.

When you are building a blended family, you not only have to manage the reality of your priorities—you also have to manage everyone else's views and expectations. Again, you are in charge. This might become quite challenging.

In particular, when couples grow reliant on one another on a domestic, emotional, or financial level, Stability for the kids must be the first priority. It is a somewhat risky balance act. Your children may overlook your errors, but they won't forget.

One of the marital counselors once warned that marriages based on children are bound to fail. Is this why the divorce rate in the United States is so high? because we don't know what our priorities are. Where does it say that a married couple should give up their marriage for the sake of their children? If anything, the successful couples observe prioritize themselves (and, if they are religious, their religion) above everything else. Caring for the children becomes a by-product and second nature in a happy marriage.

Children are, by definition, minors. Parents must keep their children alive, nourished, and cared for. Everything else, including a parent's personal life, is up to the parent.

Kids may and will express their concerns, which arise from experiences and rumours (school, kindergarten) that they will be replaced by another person or that a single parent will begin dating and forget about them.

This is normal, natural, and expected; remember, they are youngsters who don't know any better.

Reasoning and explaining to someone who lacks maturity is pointless and annoying.

However, one important facet of parent-child interaction is being overlooked here. It's known as respect.

Not love, but respect—it indicates that a parent has matured enough to continue putting their children first and doing all possible to make them happy, but there are certain choices that children just cannot educate a parent about. One of these categories is dating and relationships.

Even yet, kids need an outlet in case anything goes extremely wrong; you may create a "secret" area where you can go with them and they can tell you anything and everything as long as you promise not to get angry; regard it as a replacement for professional therapy.

Any new connection is difficult, and you should keep a communication channel open with your children in case you fall prey to wishful thinking or fail to perceive anything (if blinded by the relationship).

Again, this is an extreme precaution, but it will make your children feel safer and more connected to you.

Surjit Singh Flora is a veteran journalist and freelance writer based in Brampton Canada