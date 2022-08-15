OPINION: Declining interest in books among children

Surjit Singh Flora

By: Surjit Singh Flora

BookSurjit Flora

Do you have a Facebook, Tik-Tok, or Instagram account? When young people meet, one of the first questions they ask each other is: No matter where the discussion begins, kids are nearly always led to the quest for a username.

Without a doubt, social networking sites are enjoyable and an excellent way to pass the time and stay connected, but children may develop an attachment or addiction to them. People are getting so addicted to social media that they spend the majority of their time on it rather than completing any constructive or meaningful job. People are increasingly choosing to talk to each other online instead of in person, which is putting stress on their relationships.

Not only that, but the fact that kids don't like books as much as they used to is a very big worry in this age of social media.

More and more children are confined to school curriculum books. Due to the burden of the bag, they get fewer opportunities to read books on different subjects. Along with this, the teachers also failed to properly fulfill their responsibility of motivating the new generation to read additional books on the subject.

If there is a trend in books, preference is given to books by foreign authors, in which the setting is foreign, the culture is foreign, and the lifestyle and heroes are also foreign.

It is difficult to say whether a generation steeped in virtual worlds represented by online games and social media, selfie culture, and artificial folklore, will find time to read Canadian literature and books of various genres. But still, our efforts should be made to make the new generation aware of the literature written on Canadian soil. This initiative should be taken by teachers, parents, and our policymakers.

In such a situation, teachers at schools must recommend books outside the syllabus to the children and develop the culture. They include reading and writing. They also include books that have made great contributions to the country, society, and culture.

Many students might question that they never knew that they were supposed to read books outside the syllabus. Undoubtedly, books sharpen the minds of students. A book contains condensed experiences of time and life. While books inculcate the habit of reading in students, they also develop linguistic values. They develop the ideas in them.

This also exposes the pupils to the country's issues. Their intellect matures, and they progress toward being perfect citizens. Books can help to break up the monotony of the educational curriculum. There is no question that the definition of education has shifted in today's culture.

What used to be a role in creating better citizens has been replaced by fierce competition and economic priorities. If we don't have any life values or ideals, social disorder will happen in the long run.

The increase in violent behavior and crimes in society is also a defeat of our life values. A new report released by Statistics Canada on Tuesday showed that 3,360 hate crimes were reported by police last year, representing a 27 percent increase compared with 2020 and a 72 percent jump over the span of two years.

Undoubtedly, the goal of education is not only to compete for marks but also to develop human values in students. The growing incidence of sexual and child crimes in the country is a matter of concern. Conditions of famine may be the main reason a child wanders, but they also need an education that teaches them to be responsible.

The values of life are the same in every age. Character and harmony are key elements in every period. The Canadian philosophy of life has never been a follower of occultism. Canadian values of life have contributed a lot to the personality formation of Canadian talents who today are flying their flags of success in western countries. The rituals of reading pass on the acquired experiences of our many generations to new generations, making us unique from the rest of the world.

Not all of the above will apply to everyone. I don’t intend to overly bash social media. But it still goes without saying that too much consumption of anything will result in adversity. Social media can give you fantastic returns if you use it positively. On the other hand, you can waste a big chunk of your time on social media if you are doing it just to pass the time.

Regardless of how much knowledge or amusement we get from social media, life may be better if we spend less time on social networking sites and more time in the real world. Finally, I'll leave you with a photo to reflect on and decide for yourself.

With decades of experience , Surjit has a critical eye towards pressing issues including a focus on political issues affecting the provincial and federal governments.

28 comments

