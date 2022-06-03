I was a target of racism and a victim of bullying

Surjit Singh Flora Satnam

For as long as I can remember during my childhood, I had long hair and a small turban. That’s how I grew up and that was my belief. As a Sikh, I used to go to the gurdwara (temple) almost every day when I was a child. The Gurdwara priest was a very good friend of mine. He taught me how to read Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji (the holy book of Sikhs). Then I started wearing a turban. I was happy.

In 1989, I moved to Toronto with my family. I was a teenager entering high school. A new country, a new language, a new culture, and new people. Every day I faced new problems as I tried to understand and adapt to my new school, home, and society. Some people made fun of me by calling me names, and some people even touched my turban. At that time, I wasn’t able to speak English very well either. I would complain to my class teacher, but nothing changed. I became very tired of all the problems I was facing. I became very weak and fed up.

I asked my cousin if I could cut my hair, thinking all my problems would go away. So, he took me to a barber, and I got my hair cut. I felt so sad after I cut my hair. I cried, but it was too late.

From that day, my mind was never at peace. I felt like I was missing one of my body parts. I'm missing something in my life. I was very troubled.

I became clean-shaven—and any respect I had enjoyed from my fellow Sikhs went too. People just ignored me. I tried to do everything possible to gain back what I had lost, but I wasn’t successful. I was in turmoil — spiritually, emotionally, and socially.

I then decided I was going back to the way I was. I started growing my hair and wearing a turban. I was happy again. I was at peace with myself. I regained my identity—my Sikh identity.

The most important thing about wearing a turban is following the way of Sikhism. I am a Sikh, and I am proud of my religion. Sikhism has taught me to be pure and natural. Sikhism has taught me to let my hair grow.

I am happy once again.

Surjit Singh Flora is a veteran journalist and freelance writer based in Brampton