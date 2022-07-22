Ways to Making Money Online for Students

To help students make money online, we asked recruiting professionals and business leaders this question for their best recommendations. From content writing to affiliate marketing to becoming a virtual assistant, there are several money-making avenues that students may explore to earn some money online.

Terkel https://terkel.io/

Here are 15 ways to make money online for students:

Do Freelance Content Writing or Editing

Content writing is a good method of making money online for students. There is an abundance of writing opportunities on the internet with varying requirements, and you can find freelance and contract work that fits around your class schedule or allows you to work only in the summer. Students will likely already have recent material from school to repurpose for a portfolio of samples. The basic requirements are strong writing and editing skills. English and Creative Writing Majors have an advantage in applications, but anyone with solid language skills can land assignments to produce content. As a bonus, this work experience will add to your portfolio and help you secure more work in the future.

Tasia Duske, Museum Hack

Offer Online Tutoring

Offering online tutoring is one of the most lucrative and flexible options for students. As a tutor, you can set your own hours and rate while working with students from all around the world. You can also specialize in a particular subject area and become a niche expert preparing for a specific exam type or advanced university module. In addition, tutoring is a great way to build your resume and show potential employers your expertise in a particular subject.

Michael Sena, SENACEA

Test New Products

Product testing can be a lucrative gig for college students. Many brands pay people to try out their latest product and complete a survey before launching it. Doing so lets them see how their target buyer reacts to the product, helping them determine its viability in the marketplace. A company typically sends free trials to selected individuals and requests reviews after use. Some businesses may also ask you to write a review for their listing platform or post a photo of you using their product on social media channels. They then compensate the tester with cash, gift cards, or other freebies. Product testing sites like UserTesting.com, Influenster, and BzzAgent can help get you started.

Chris Gadek, AdQuick

Design Graphics for Gamers

Designing logos and wallpapers for video gamers is an excellent way for graphic design students to earn some extra cash. While competitive gamers want to be known for their game states, they also want to be remembered for their unique style. Fiverr is an excellent platform for freelance designers to showcase their portfolios to prospective clients. And checking out the social profiles of Esports players enables you to identify whose profile pic, wallpaper, and logo could use a bit of a professional facelift. While numerous logo makers are available online, you can assure gamers that having one designed uniquely for them will have them stand out even more from their competition.

Daniel Tejada, Straight Up Growth

Offer Print-on-demand Services

One of the easiest ways to make money online for a student is by offering print-on-demand services. Not only does it not require any capital, but you can also start off with downloading stock images and using fonts for your artwork requiring minimal skills as well. The advantage of print-on-demand is that you only start making an order once it is placed, which makes it risk-free, easy to do from anywhere and doesn’t require much skill. It is also a great form of passive income because once you’ve created a design you can keep making money from it every time an order is placed for it. In fact, this is how my siblings and I started Rush Order Tees when we were still students out of our garage, managed to make $30k a month and grow it into a $90 million dollar company today.

Michael Nemeroff, Rush Order Tees

Do Copywriting

As a marketing student, I found that copywriting was a real life saver! It was a great way to finance my way through school, while building a portfolio of work that was relevant to my budding marketing career. It is a great opportunity for any student with writing skills to work from home while honing their craft. I found I was better able to practice my persuasive writing, which helped build a strong foundation of skills that I still use daily as a marketing director. It isn't mindless work, so be prepared to put in some effort to make copies that sells.

Grey Idol, altLINE Sobanco

Engage in Affiliate Marketing

For many students, the cost of tuition and other associated expenses can be a major financial burden. Fortunately, there are a number of ways to offset these costs by earning money online. One such option is affiliate marketing. By promoting products and services on behalf of businesses, affiliate marketers can earn commissions on sales. In addition, many companies offer generous bonuses and rewards for reaching certain milestones. As a result, affiliate marketing can be a highly lucrative way for students to make money online. Furthermore, it is relatively easy to get started and does not require any upfront investment. For these reasons, affiliate marketing is an excellent way for students to make money online.

Jim Campbell, Wizve - Digital & Affiliate Marketing Agency

Work as a Virtual Recruiter

Become a virtual recruiter. A virtual recruiter is a great gig for a student to make money online because you’ll have set tasks and operations that can be done remotely and won’t take your focus away from your studies. Virtual recruiters make $20-30 and are essentially the middleman for companies and potential new hires, finding new hires, screening resumes and setting up interviews. This means you’ll have the freedom to create a job schedule that will fit perfectly with your school schedule. Make money online as a student by becoming a virtual recruiter and you’ll be able to have a reliably steady income and the freedom to focus on your classes.

Staci Brinkman, Sips by

Help Companies With Online Surveys

If you are in an intensive program like engineering or law, you may find it hard to commit a lot of time to an online job. Try to find something as fast and mindless as possible, so you can focus on your studies. Online surveys and product testing can be a relatively low effort way of making some extra money. You have to be willing to find companies that pay reasonable rates, as many marketing companies will only pay if you fall into certain demographics, or will ask hundreds of questions for a mere five bucks.

A word of warning though: make sure you are taking care of your online safety when signing up for these jobs. Having a designated email address for all of your surveys can protect your main inboxes from viruses and phishing scams that may have come in from less reliable survey sites.

Volodymyr Shchegel, Clario

Participate in Website Beta Testing

One way students can make money online is providing their insights as consumers for websites who want consumer feedback, are just about to launch and are looking for bugs or are struggling to understand the areas of improvement needed to perfect the customer journey and ensure the best customer experience. By testing it out, offering their insights, students can get paid for their time and feedback which can be around $3.5-$5/h.

Zachary Weiner, Finance Hire

Create and Monetize Content on Video Platforms

It is easier than ever to make money online with content creation. You do not need to have a degree in copywriting or years of experience to offer start-up companies your services. You only need to take a few hours out of your day, access your creative side, and begin curating content. These companies generally pay in cryptocurrencies, but others offer reasonable rates for you writing about topics that interest you or informational content that only takes a few hours to complete.

But, if you are more of a visual creative, you can begin making short videos on TikTok about your interests, or you can start a vlog on YouTube. If you have 50 viewers across various social media platforms, you can easily make some money. Ultimately, you do not have to have something important to say or a killer business idea. Put yourself out there and you will earn money in no time.

Tony Peacock, LinkDaddy

Pet-sit Using Third-party Platforms

One great way to make an online income is to pet-sit using platforms like Rover.com. There are no traditional skills outside of some basic pet expertise required. Usually, the jobs you will find are project-based and short-term. These flexible side-gigs are terrific opportunities for teens to adults to build professional references and gain experience with pets and caretaking. You can set your availability and reach out to the jobs you are interested in while accepting or denying any gigs you receive.

The one component that may be tricky for some students is securing adequate travel to and from your pet-sitting job. If you have access to transportation or can negotiate it with your employers, pet sitting is an accessible hustle for pet lovers of all ages.

Jason Panzer, Hexclad

Sell Handmade Crafts or Goods

The main restriction students face when looking for online work is age. Many online jobs require applicants to be at least 18 years old. However, there are some ways for students under 18 to make money online as well. One option is to sell handmade crafts or goods through sites like Etsy. Etsy is a great avenue for selling handcrafted and vintage items, as well as art and photography. If you have a creative flair, this could be a great way to make some extra money online.

Unlike professional services, selling items or artwork through Etsy does not require any start-up fees. They aren't as strict about age requirements and other qualifications. You simply create an account, list your products, and start selling! Etsy charges a small listing fee as well as a 3.5% transaction fee on each sale.

Linda Shaffer, Checkr

Resell Products

Reselling can be a great source of income for students with a little sales savvy. Whether you're selling things you no longer use or buying items specifically to flip, the proliferation of sites like eBay, Poshmark, Mercari and more have made it easy to list items. Because it's up to you how much or how little time you put into reselling, it's a flexible option for students with varied schedules. It also requires almost no money to start, as you could theoretically just sell items you already own. One thing to note: if you're going to start reselling, it's worth researching the fee structures at different websites before you begin, as they vary a lot. But if you're smart about what and where you sell, it can make a great side hustle.

Rachel Reid, Subtl Beauty

Become a Virtual Assistant

You can use skills you already have as a student to earn money online! Virtual assistants can earn $25 to $50 per hour based on skill set, reliability, and availability.

Typical virtual assistant tasks include creating spreadsheets and slide deck presentations; answering emails; providing general customer service through email/chat; organizing meetings and travel; and doing Data collection and data entry.

Oftentimes you'll be working for an executive or business owner. So not only is this cash in the bank, it's a terrific way to get your foot in the door with a future employer once you graduate!

Scott Lieberman, Touchdown Money