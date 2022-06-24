Marketing Tools for Startups in 2022

7 Best Marketing Tools for Startups Dhandho Karo

Marketing functions as the engine that fuels the growth of the business, a successful business model has a robust marketing strategy that enhances brand awareness at every level. Regardless of how powerful the business has grown, it is, important to keep on devising creative ways to market the product or service that a business offers to target more opportunities and also retain the existing customers. For startups, however marketing campaigns can hold special importance and has the ability to completely transform the business. These industries are heavily dependent on affordable technology since they are in the initial stage and are looking for cost-cutting options to invest wisely.

Here are the Top 7 marketing tools that can come in handy for startups :

1. Mailchimp –

Email marketing is one of the best and most effective traditional marketing methods. Even after so many years, people still take the time to read emails, so it is important to make your email templates interesting with some catchy headlines so that people will find something new while reading your mail.

Mailchimp can create brand awareness by using the power of email marketing. The platform is specially designed to carry out email marketing campaigns. Mailchimp provides a one-stop option for email marketing from storing the data and customizing email templates to successfully running an email marketing campaign.

2. Canva –

Canva is a great marketing tools for startups because you don't have to be a graphic designer to design a logo or infographics required for your business. Canva comes easy to anyone who wants to explore their creative side and the most important feature is that you get to design everything from Pinterest pins, Instagram posts, brochures, and infographics the list just goes on to meet your requirements.

3. Hubspot –

Hubspot is a great tool for startups. It has many inbound marketing features. Also, it has a free content relationship management service that can help in tracking customer actions and it enables to keep a track of customer information.

4. Hootsuite –

Since you know social media is the new world, you should prioritise your content on media handles as well. When you achieve success, it becomes critical to manage all tasks in some way. Hootsuite is one of the best social media management tools that helps you complete almost every task regarding your social media.

Users can do everything from curating cool content and scheduling posts to managing team members and measuring ROI with just one platform.

5. Hotjar –

Startups will need Hotjar to understand user behaviour in greater detail. Hotjar uses heatmaps which helps in understanding which area of the page is getting the highest number of views and the area receives the least amount of attention.

6. Salesforce -

Salesforce allows you to easily use cloud-based business applications to stay connected with your customers, prospects, partners, and more. It is a CRM platform that assists businesses with selling services in the market. The Service Cloudbest marketing tools for startups in 2022. It assists in various aspects, like managing interactions with customers and prospects throughout their lifecycle. Manage contacts and track opportunities.

7. Ahrefs -

Ahrefs is a tool for finding keywords. They play an important role in SEO. If you want to rank well in search engines, you should target the most effective keywords, and Ahrefs can help you with this. Ahrefs is not just a keyword finder tool; actually, it's more than that. It assists you in identifying keywords, monitoring platform rank, examining backlinks, auditing sites and content, and investigating organic and paid traffic.

Conclusion:

So these are some of The Best Marketing Tools For Startups in 2022 that you should definitely try. It really gives you some assistance in the growth of your startup