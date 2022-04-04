Alternatives to Making Some Extra Money in 2022

Dhandho Karo

These days, it's becoming increasingly clear that you need to be online to make money. With technology influencing our lives more every day, from the way we work and socialize, to how we travel and even sleep, it should come as no surprise that more people are trying their hand at working online. For example, high school and college-agers without access to an in-person internship have found themselves turning to the Internet for a chance.

1. Rent, sell books, online tutoring, project work

The best way to make money using your skills is by renting out your books, selling school books is a good way to make some money. You can teach kids online or create a course and sell it on an online site like Udemy, Udacity, or Lynda. For tutoring, you can start out by offering a basic price of USD 5 per hour and, once you gain experience and a higher quality work ethic, can increase the price to USD 10-50. The price for a project varies on its complexity, so estimate between USD 5-50.

2. Storytelling via podcasts

Podcasts are a good way of monetizing your speaking skills. If you have an engaging voice and enjoy telling stories, then make it into a podcast. With 40 different companies providing podcasts and nearly 200 million monthly active users, this has proven to be an effective way of making money.

The best thing is that you don't need to create any marketing strategies to market this thing. To start earning off your podcast, you will need to reach a certain number of listeners. When you have around 500 downloads, sponsors and advertisers will start pouring in.

3. Online surveys

One of the easiest ways for teens to make money is by completing online surveys. Swagbucks is one of the most well-known companies and pays for participation in various activities, like filling out surveys and watching videos. Some of the other sites that offer surveys are Toluna, Telly Pulse, CashCrate (an aggregator of survey sites), ValuedOpinions, OpinionBureau, Streetbees (app), etc. Each site typically has a fixed limit on how many surveys you can take in a month. You can use the points that you earned to get cash, PayPal, or gift cards. The more sites or apps you register on, the more money you can earn a week.

4. Blogging/Vlogging

Blogging is a popular way to express your passions and make money. As you define your blog, different techniques of monetizing will become available. You can earn advertising commissions through Google AdSense, profit from affiliate marketing by promoting others’ products on your blog, or also start a product review business.

A blogger may be about USD 250 - 400 a month in the year. The top Indian blogger, Amit Agarwal, makes $60,000 a month.

5. Freelance work

There are many websites, working globally which offer teens the opportunity to get paid for their skills. These include Chegg India, Freelance India, Freelancer, Upwork, and Fiverr, among others. One of these opportunities is freelance work- which can take the form of copywriting or translation and even graphic designing or app development.

You can be paid hourly or on a fixed basis and the amount will depend on the type of work and skill level. Payments are typically made through bank accounts, so you will need one. If you don’t have a bank account, you may have to provide the details of your parents or link it with PayPal where it is required.

6. Design t-shirts online

If you are good at creating designs for t-shirts, there are many websites that allow you to do so. They only require a design and allow you to focus on manufacturing, selling, and shipping the t-shirts. Some Indian sites include TeeShopper, The Souled Store, or My Home Store and some foreign sites include TeeSpring, Zazzle, etc.

Sometimes, payment is per sale and sometimes it is monthly. You can also set your own price to sell your work for either fixed prices or royalties like 10-20%.