Learn The Art Of Team Building

Working in teams is a tough job nowadays because they are more diverse, digital, and dynamic than past ones. Different people who now work in the same organization have diverse beliefs, values, and working styles. If not managed properly, it causes conflicts and tensions. Therefore, team-building processes are used for building effective teams.

A team is a small group of people working in collaboration to meet set goals. Every member in a team has his fair share of work according to his abilities and experiences. A team member not only strives for professional goals but also personal ones. The same person who is working with his office team to complete a project is also running a family as a team.

How an effective team can be build

Effective team building involves few steps that are mentioned below;

First, you should know why there arises the need for the team-building process. And how do you know when your team is not doing well? You will get to know it when you assess any issue in the company. Following indications are identified when teams work ineffectively, which points to the need for a team-building process.

 Increased conflicts and violence among team members

 Misplacement and improperly execution of information

 Confusion in their work

 Delays in accomplishing tasks

 Less participation in meetings

 Staff show a lack of interest in their work

These are some identifiers seen by Dyer that show ineffective team performances. When these problems start showing, the need for team building process arises.

Collecting relevant data

The goal of the team-building process is to identify the root problem. It can be done by gathering data about the team by different research methods such as interviews, questionnaires, and by assessing previous group performances. They can then implement the relevant information in assisting team performances.

Analysis of data

The data was then analyzed by researchers. This step helps to identify the problem that can be seen in this process. Meetings are held to verify this data. Improvement strategies are suggested in feedback meetings with the groups.

Planning

After assessing the problem, strategies are built to solve it. This step involves team-building sessions which consist of activities, development plans, and follow-ups. It approximately takes a couple of days. Different psychological tools such as Myers Briggs Type Indicator, Team Roles Indicator, and Thinking Style Inventory, etc. are used for effective team building and matching different workgroups. These tools help in better performances of groups and in minimizing conflicts.

Implementation

Now, these strategies will only be effective if put into action. The implementation of this planning is the responsibility of the management.

Evaluation

The consultant helps the management to implement these plans and do follow-ups to keep in check on either their strategies are working or not.

Things need to remember while making a team

• Building a team should have some purpose. It is not built just for the sake of it.

• When there is certain work or project to be handled, a team is built in accordance with the work needs. Like you have 10 employees working for you each having different abilities and skills. You got a project and would select 3-4 of your team members which are suitable for meeting specific project needs. You can make a good selection when you know each of their skills and needs of projects.

• The objectives and goals must be clear in order for the team to perform better. Giving the big picture helps your team to go a long way. A compelling vision and meaningful purpose keep them walking in the same directions

• You need to revise your team-building process in case of downsizing or turnover because it will damage the structure of the already present team.

• Having different opinions and thinking styles can cause conflicts within a team. But this can be turned into a healthier way by managing it. It could be beneficial for a team by having different perspectives and working styles.

• Every team should have certain norms and values so in case of any conflict they can stick to it. For instance, they can have a norm of taking consent of every member in any task. This will build trust and unity. You need to make your members engage in their tasks. It will bring more work commitment, interest in the task, and willingness to go the extra mile. And the key to engagement is involvement. Keep them involving in the task by taking their opinions.

• Determine the roles and responsibilities of each member of the team. This helps them to be clear in their task.

