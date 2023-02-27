Supreme Court to Decide Fate of Biden's Student Debt Forgiveness Plan: What You Need to Know

Image for representation Photo by Jemal Countess via Getty images

The issue of student debt has been a hot topic in the United States for several years, with many calling for a solution to the growing burden on young people. President Joe Biden has been a vocal advocate of student debt forgiveness, and his administration has proposed a plan to cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for every borrower. However, the plan has faced significant opposition, and its fate now rests with the Supreme Court. Here are four questions that could determine the future of Biden's student debt forgiveness plan.



Can the President cancel student debt without congressional approval?

This is the most fundamental question facing the Supreme Court. The Biden administration has argued that the President has the power to cancel student debt through executive action, citing the Higher Education Act and other laws that give the Secretary of Education broad authority over federal student loans. However, opponents of the plan argue that only Congress has the power to make such a decision, and that the President is overstepping his authority by attempting to do so unilaterally.



The Supreme Court has already heard arguments on this question in a case known as Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency v. Biden. In that case, a group of student loan servicers challenged the administration's authority to cancel student debt, arguing that it violated the separation of powers. A federal judge sided with the servicers, but the Biden administration appealed the decision to the Supreme Court.



If the Supreme Court rules that the President does not have the authority to cancel student debt without congressional approval, it would effectively kill Biden's plan. However, if the Court rules in favor of the administration, it would pave the way for the cancellation of billions of dollars in student debt.



Would debt cancellation be fair to borrowers who have already paid off their loans?

Another question that has been raised about Biden's plan is whether it would be fair to borrowers who have already paid off their student loans. Critics argue that debt cancellation would essentially reward those who have not yet paid off their loans while punishing those who have already done so.



However, proponents of the plan argue that student debt cancellation is necessary to address the systemic inequalities that have resulted from the high cost of education. Many low-income and minority students are disproportionately burdened by student debt, and cancelling that debt would help to level the playing field.



Ultimately, this question comes down to a question of equity. Is it fair to burden future generations with the same debt that previous generations had to bear, or is it more equitable to cancel that debt and start fresh?



What would be the economic impact of debt cancellation?

One of the main arguments against student debt cancellation is that it would be too costly and could have a negative impact on the economy. Critics argue that cancelling student debt would be a massive transfer of wealth from taxpayers to borrowers, and that it would create a moral hazard by encouraging future students to take on more debt than they can afford.



Proponents of the plan, however, argue that cancelling student debt would actually have a positive economic impact. By freeing up billions of dollars in disposable income, borrowers would be able to spend more on goods and services, which would stimulate economic growth. Additionally, cancelling student debt would help to reduce the racial wealth gap by providing relief to minority borrowers who are disproportionately burdened by debt.



What are the long-term implications of debt cancellation?

Finally, there are questions about the long-term implications of cancelling student debt. Some argue that cancelling debt would send the message that borrowers are not responsible for their own financial decisions, which could lead to more reckless borrowing in the future. Additionally, cancelling student debt could make it more difficult for future students to obtain loans, as lenders would be less likely to lend money if they know there is a chance that the debt could be cancelled.



On the other hand, cancelling student debt could have a number of positive long-term implications. For example, it could help to boost entrepreneurship and small business formation by giving borrowers the financial freedom to pursue their own goals. It could also help to stimulate innovation and research by freeing up talented graduates to pursue careers in fields like science and technology that might otherwise be unaffordable.



Ultimately, the long-term implications of cancelling student debt are difficult to predict. It is possible that it could have both positive and negative effects, and that the full impact may not be clear for many years.



In conclusion, the fate of Biden's student debt forgiveness plan is still uncertain. The Supreme Court's decision on whether the President has the authority to cancel student debt without congressional approval will be a critical factor in determining the plan's viability. However, even if the Court rules in favor of the administration, there are still many questions about the fairness, economic impact, and long-term implications of debt cancellation that will need to be addressed. As the debate continues, it is clear that student debt will remain a contentious issue in the United States for the foreseeable future.

