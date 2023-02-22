Student Loan Repayment Looms: How to Tackle the Challenge of Restarting Payments in 2023

Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash

For millions of Americans, the prospect of resuming student loan payments is fast approaching. After a nearly two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, borrowers will need to start repaying their loans again in January 2023. This looming deadline has caused many to wonder how they should prepare for the transition back to student loan payments.



According to the Federal Reserve, Americans currently hold over $1.7 trillion in student loan debt. This massive debt burden has been a major concern for both borrowers and policymakers for years, and the pandemic has only exacerbated the issue. With many Americans still struggling financially due to the pandemic, the restart of student loan payments is sure to be a challenge for many.



To help borrowers prepare for the restart of student loan payments, here are some key steps they can take:



Determine the Total Loan Balance

Before borrowers begin making payments again, it's important to know exactly how much they owe. Borrowers should take the time to review their student loan statements and make sure they understand their repayment terms. They should also check if their loan servicer has updated their account with any forbearance or deferment periods, which could affect their total loan balance.



Review Repayment Options

There are several repayment options available to borrowers, including standard repayment, income-driven repayment plans, and extended repayment plans. Borrowers should review all the options available to them and choose the plan that best fits their financial situation. Some repayment plans offer lower monthly payments, while others may offer loan forgiveness after a certain period of time.



Create a Budget

With the restart of student loan payments, borrowers will need to make sure they have enough money each month to cover their payments. Creating a budget can help borrowers plan their finances and ensure they have enough money to cover all their expenses. It's important for borrowers to prioritize their loan payments and make sure they're not overspending in other areas.



Consider Refinancing

For borrowers with high-interest rates on their loans, refinancing may be an option to lower their monthly payments. Refinancing involves taking out a new loan with a private lender to pay off the existing student loan. Borrowers should compare interest rates and terms from multiple lenders before deciding to refinance.



Stay Up-to-Date on Policies and Regulations

Policies and regulations regarding student loans are constantly changing, and it's important for borrowers to stay informed. They should keep track of any new laws or policies that may affect their student loan repayment, and take advantage of any programs or initiatives that may benefit them.



The restart of student loan payments in 2023 is sure to be a challenge for many borrowers. However, by taking the right steps now, borrowers can prepare themselves for the transition back to student loan payments. It's important for borrowers to stay informed and take advantage of all the resources available to them. With careful planning and budgeting, borrowers can successfully repay their student loans and move forward with their financial goals.