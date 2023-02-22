Beyond US News Rankings: How to Make Informed Choices About Colleges and Graduate Schools in 2023

Photo by Kimberly Farmer on Unsplash

As the higher education landscape continues to evolve, prospective students are increasingly turning to ranking systems to help them make decisions about where to apply. For years, the US News & World Report rankings have been the go-to source for many, but the methodology behind these rankings has been called into question. In 2023, with a new set of rankings set to be released, it's worth exploring some of the ways that students can look beyond these rankings to find valuable information about colleges, graduate schools, and more.



One important step is to look at other ranking systems. While US News has long been seen as the gold standard, there are a number of other ranking systems that offer different perspectives on the same institutions. For example, Forbes has a ranking that emphasizes post-graduation outcomes such as alumni salaries and job placements. The Princeton Review takes a more holistic approach, considering factors such as campus culture and quality of life. By considering multiple rankings, students can get a more complete picture of the schools they're considering.



Of course, even these alternative rankings are not without their flaws. Some argue that rankings are inherently biased towards institutions with more resources, while others point out that different rankings emphasize different factors, making direct comparisons difficult. With that in mind, it's important to also look at raw data about the schools themselves.



Fortunately, there are a number of resources available for this purpose. The National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) offers a wealth of information about every college and university in the country, including data on admissions, financial aid, and campus demographics. This information can be particularly useful for students who are trying to compare schools based on specific factors, such as the percentage of students who receive financial aid or the number of students who go on to graduate school.



Another resource to consider is the College Scorecard, which was developed by the federal government to help students make informed decisions about higher education. This tool provides data on a wide range of metrics, including graduation rates, earnings after graduation, and average student loan debt. By comparing this information across different institutions, students can get a sense of which schools might be the best fit for them in terms of affordability and outcomes.



In addition to these resources, it's also important to talk to people who are familiar with the schools you're considering. This could include current students or alumni, as well as professors or administrators who can provide insight into the school's strengths and weaknesses. Many schools also offer virtual tours or information sessions, which can be a great way to get a sense of what the campus culture is like and what the student experience is really like.



At the end of the day, it's important to remember that rankings are just one piece of the puzzle when it comes to choosing a college or graduate school. While they can be a useful tool for getting a sense of how schools compare on certain metrics, they shouldn't be the only factor that students consider. Instead, it's important to take a holistic approach, considering factors such as campus culture, location, and the specific programs and opportunities that each school offers.



As the higher education landscape continues to evolve, it's likely that we'll see even more changes to the way that colleges and universities are ranked and evaluated. By staying informed and looking beyond the US News rankings, students can make more informed decisions about their future and find the school that's the best fit for them.