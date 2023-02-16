Florida Governor's Corporate Donors Face Criticism for Failure to Acknowledge Black History Month

Photo by Superb via unsplash

DeSantis’s Corporate Donors Under Fire for ‘Hypocrisy’ Over Black History Month



Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his corporate donors are facing criticism over the handling of Black History Month. The state's largest utility, Florida Power & Light, and its parent company NextEra Energy, have come under fire for donating to DeSantis's reelection campaign while failing to acknowledge or honor Black History Month.



DeSantis's handling of Black History Month has been widely criticized by many in the black community, with some accusing him of being racially insensitive. The governor failed to acknowledge the month at all, instead issuing a proclamation recognizing March as Women's History Month. This decision has been met with outrage by many, including civil rights activists and black lawmakers.



The controversy deepened when it was revealed that Florida Power & Light, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy, had donated $25,000 to DeSantis's reelection campaign. Critics argue that the donation is hypocritical, given the company's lack of recognition of Black History Month. Many have taken to social media to call out the company, using the hashtag #BoycottFPL.



The criticism has also focused on NextEra Energy, the parent company of Florida Power & Light. The company has been vocal about its commitment to diversity and inclusion, with a statement on its website that reads, "We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace where everyone feels valued and respected." However, the company has not taken any steps to acknowledge or honor Black History Month, leading to accusations of hypocrisy.



Critics have argued that DeSantis and his corporate donors are out of touch with the black community and have failed to understand the importance of Black History Month. The month is a time to celebrate the contributions of black Americans and recognize the ongoing struggle for racial justice in the United States.



The controversy has also raised questions about the role of corporate donations in politics. Many have argued that the donation from Florida Power & Light is an example of how corporations can use their financial power to influence political outcomes. This has led to renewed calls for campaign finance reform, with some advocating for the elimination of corporate donations altogether.



In response to the criticism, Florida Power & Light released a statement defending the donation to DeSantis's campaign. The company argued that the donation was part of its ongoing commitment to support Florida's economy and workforce. However, the statement did not address the criticism of the company's failure to acknowledge Black History Month.



The controversy has also put pressure on DeSantis to address the issue of Black History Month. The governor has remained largely silent on the issue, but some have called on him to apologize and make a public statement recognizing the importance of the month.



The debate over Black History Month and corporate donations in politics is likely to continue in the coming months. The controversy has highlighted the ongoing struggle for racial justice in the United States and the importance of recognizing the contributions of black Americans. It has also underscored the need for campaign finance reform and greater transparency in political donations.



In conclusion, DeSantis's corporate donors have come under fire for their failure to acknowledge Black History Month, while at the same time donating to the governor's reelection campaign. The controversy has highlighted the ongoing struggle for racial justice in the United States and the role of corporate donations in politics. It has also put pressure on DeSantis to address the issue and recognize the importance of Black History Month. The debate over this issue is likely to continue in the coming months, as the United States continues to grapple with issues of race and inequality.