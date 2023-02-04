Democrats plan defense as Republicans ramp up investigations into president and Hunter Biden – as it happened Photo by Mysuperbart

Democrats Plan Defense as Republicans Ramp Up Investigations into President and Hunter Biden



Washington D.C. – As the Trump administration winds down, Republicans have doubled their efforts to investigate President Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, in what is being dubbed as a political witch hunt. Meanwhile, Democrats are preparing a defense strategy to counter these investigations and protect the President from political persecution.



The investigations into Hunter Biden started after the release of emails allegedly linking him to a Ukrainian energy company, Burisma Holdings, which prompted calls for a probe into his business dealings overseas. The Republican-led Senate Finance and Homeland Security Committees have launched separate investigations into Hunter Biden and his business dealings, as well as into President Biden's alleged conflict of interest while he was Vice President.



Democrats have accused Republicans of using these investigations as a means to politically attack the President and to undermine his administration. They have also criticized Republicans for their lack of evidence to support their claims and have argued that these investigations are based on misinformation and false claims.



In response to these investigations, Democrats have announced that they will launch their own probes into the Trump administration, including investigations into former President Trump's financial dealings and potential violations of the Emoluments Clause.



These investigations by Democrats have been described as a way to distract from the Republican-led investigations and to ensure that the public remains focused on the administration's priorities. Democrats have also stated that they will use their majority in the House of Representatives to push back against any potential Republican-led subpoenas and to prevent the release of any potentially damaging information that could be used to attack the President.



Democrats have also announced that they will be forming a legal defense fund to support the President and his administration in any legal battles that may arise from these investigations. The fund will be used to pay for legal fees and other expenses associated with defending the President and his administration against any potential lawsuits or legal action.



In a statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, "We will do everything in our power to protect the President and his administration from any political persecution and to ensure that the administration is able to focus on delivering for the American people."



Democrats have also accused Republicans of trying to distract from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the economic fallout caused by the pandemic. They have argued that Republicans are trying to use these investigations to shift the public's attention away from the administration's efforts to combat the pandemic and to revive the economy.



Despite the pushback from Democrats, Republicans have remained steadfast in their commitment to investigating the President and his son. They have accused Democrats of trying to protect the President and his administration from accountability and have argued that the investigations are necessary to ensure that the American people have a clear understanding of the President's actions while in office.



In a statement, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said, "We have a duty to ensure that the American people have a clear understanding of the President's actions and to ensure that there is no undue influence or conflict of interest that could impact the administration's decisions."



These investigations are expected to be a major point of contention in the coming weeks and months, as Republicans and Democrats continue to fight for control of the narrative and the public's perception of the President and his administration.



As the investigations continue, Democrats are expected to continue their defense strategy and to use their majority in the House of Representatives to protect the President and his administration from any political persecution. Republicans, on the other hand, are expected to continue their investigations and to use their influence in the Senate to pressure the President and his administration to cooperate with their investigations.



This ongoing political battle between Republicans and Democrats is expected to have a significant impact on the President's ability to govern and on the public's perception of his administration