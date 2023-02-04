CBS News poll shows that 70% of Americans are currently "generally pessimistic" about U.S. politics Photo by Mysuperbart

A recent CBS News poll has revealed a staggering 70% of Americans are "generally pessimistic" about the state of U.S. politics. The results of this poll reflect a growing sentiment of dissatisfaction and frustration with the current political landscape, which has been characterized by increased polarization, division, and a lack of progress on key issues.



This level of pessimism is unprecedented in recent years and reflects the deep-seated frustration that many Americans feel with the current state of politics. In a country that prides itself on its democratic system, this level of negativity towards the political process is a cause for concern, as it suggests that many citizens are losing faith in the ability of the government to represent their interests.



The poll, which was conducted among a representative sample of 1,106 adults, showed that this level of pessimism cuts across all demographic groups, including age, race, gender, and political affiliation. It was particularly striking that among self-identified Democrats, the level of pessimism was even higher, at 77%. This is a significant shift from just a few years ago, when Democrats were much more optimistic about the future of U.S. politics.



The reasons behind this trend are complex and multifaceted, but many experts point to the increasingly polarizing nature of politics in recent years. Political discourse has become increasingly divisive and toxic, with opposing sides of the aisle rarely finding common ground on key issues. This has led to a lack of progress on important policies, as well as a growing sense of frustration among Americans who feel like their voices are not being heard.



Another factor contributing to the growing pessimism about U.S. politics is the rise of disinformation and propaganda. In an era of social media, it is easier than ever for misinformation to spread quickly and widely, fueling existing divisions and creating new ones. This has made it difficult for many Americans to discern fact from fiction, further eroding trust in the political process.



The results of the CBS News poll suggest that the current level of pessimism about U.S. politics is unlikely to abate anytime soon. However, it is important to note that this does not mean that Americans are completely disengaged from the political process. On the contrary, many citizens are still deeply committed to their beliefs and values, and are actively seeking out ways to make their voices heard.



In the face of this growing pessimism, it is more important than ever for political leaders to take steps to bridge the divides that are tearing our country apart. This will require a renewed commitment to compromise, cooperation, and dialogue, as well as a willingness to put aside political differences and work together to find common ground.



Ultimately, the future of U.S. politics will depend on the ability of our leaders to work together and restore faith in the political process. If we can come together and work towards a common goal, there is no doubt that we can restore the optimism and hope that has long been the hallmark of American politics.



In conclusion, the CBS News poll highlights the need for a concerted effort to address the growing pessimism about U.S. politics. While the results of the poll are sobering, they should not be seen as a cause for despair, but rather as a call to action. It is up to all of us to work together to find a way forward and restore the faith of our fellow citizens in the political process.