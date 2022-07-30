Dean Phillips, a Democrat, argues that Biden shouldn't run in 2024.

Superb26

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QlSJS_0gyLWjAF00
Rep. Dean Phillips speaks at a press conference about the Lower Food and Fuel Costs Act.



A series of recent polls showing Democrats' preference for a different presidential candidate led Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn, to openly declare that he would not back President Joe Biden in 2024.

The White House on Friday avoided being questioned by Molly Nagle of ABC News about what the administration thought of the remarks made by the House Democrat.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told ABC News, "Look, I'm staying where I am. "In 2024, the President plans to run. The year 2024 is several years away. We're going to keep putting our efforts into serving families by bringing down expenses for them in order to do business on behalf of the American people."

In an appearance on the Twin Cities-based radio program WCCO-AM on Friday, Phillips called for a "new generation" of leadership in the White House.

"I believe a new generation of compelling, well-prepared, and vibrant Democrats who stand forward would be well-served for the nation," Phillips added.

"I believe there has to be a generational shift," Phillips said, adding that he anticipates more Democrats will begin airing their grievances. And I believe the majority of my coworkers concur.

A recent New York Times/Siena College survey revealed that 64 percent of Democratic voters would prefer a new standard-bearer for a White House run in 2024, adding to President Biden's growing degree of uncertainty from inside his own party. According to the same study, 33 percent of people continue to approve of his work.

"I have regard for Joe Biden, I believe he's a guy of decency, of good principle, of compassion, of empathy, and of strength," Phillips said. "I think he has, despite some faults and some stumbles, despite his age."

However, in recent weeks, Biden and other White House representatives have made an effort to defend his electability.

Early in July, when ABC News reporter Ben Gittleson inquired about Democrats who would prefer he didn't run again, Biden responded.

When queried about the survey, Jean-Pierre noted the 92 percent result, which, as administration supporters were keen to point out, did show him triumphing in a fictitious rematch with former President Donald Trump.

There will likely be a lot of polls, she added. "They will increase and decrease in value. This is not the only item on which we are concentrating."

A majority of Americans, according to polling data, also do not want the former president running for another term in office.

Biden has repeatedly said that he would run for reelection, in contrast to Trump, who has only hinted at his intention to do so.


According to GOP pollster Robert Blizzard, "voters in general are eager for change when you have such a somber, dismal political atmosphere." "They're seeking for fresh faces and voices."

