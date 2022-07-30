Democrats in the House vote to ban assault weapons.



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., July 29, 2022. Mysuperbart



A measure to outlaw assault-style firearms was approved by the House of Representatives on Friday.



Just hours before the chamber was scheduled to adjourn for a month, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, announced the last-minute vote on Friday morning.



The bill was approved 217 to 213 in favor. Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Chris Jacobs of New York, both Republicans, cast yes votes for the legislation.



"A significant step in our continued battle against the tragic pandemic of gun violence," Pelosi said of the prohibition.



During the bill's discussion, she remarked on the floor, "Our nation has watched in indescribable horror as assault rifles have been utilized in slaughter after murder in communities around the country." And, tragically, a large number of these mass shootings have targeted our vulnerable youngsters in our communities' schools, theaters, malls, and other public places.



Following the House's passage of the assault weapons prohibition, President Joe Biden issued a statement urging the Senate to move swiftly.



"This common sense move is supported by the majority of Americans. Should the Senate act swiftly to pass this legislation, and I will not relent in my efforts until it does, "According to Biden's remarks.



There is no higher duty than to do all in our power to protect the safety of our households, our children, our communities, and our country.



After allowing such limitations to expire for around 20 years, Congress finally passed the assault weapons ban. Mass shootings, according to Democratic politicians, have increased since that time.



If passed, the measure would make it unlawful to knowingly import, sell, manufacture, transfer, or possess a high capacity ammunition feeding system or a semiautomatic assault weapon. However, some of these weapons would be given a grandfathering period.



In the aftermath of recent mass killings in Buffalo, New York, Uvalde, Texas, and Highland Park, Illinois, Biden and gun control supporters renewed demands to restrict firearms like AR-15 rifles.



In June, Congress approved the first significant gun legislation in 30 years, enhancing background checks for anyone seeking to purchase firearms under the age of 21, and included funding for mental health and red flag regulations. But the legislation didn't achieve the goals that Biden and the Democrats had set.



Prior to the House vote, the Biden administration declared its support for the legislation.



The White House Office of Management and Budget said in a statement that "40,000 Americans die from gunshot wounds every year and weapons have become the #1 killer of children in the United States." "We must act more decisively to put an end to this gun carnage and save lives, as President Biden has often demanded. We are aware that banning assault rifles and high-capacity magazines will prevent fatalities."



Despite passing the House, it is unclear that the measure would go forward in the Senate since Democrats would need at least 10 Republican votes to end the filibuster.





Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., displayed a poster depicting a gun with the words "Shall not be infringed" on it, criticizing the prohibition as a violation of the Second Amendment.



A prohibition on assault rifles was initially going to be a part of a larger public safety package, but caucus disagreements have prevented leadership from bringing the bill to the floor before the August break.



Pelosi said on Friday that progress was being made on the other laws enforcement initiatives, including as legislation to restore some civil accountability for gun manufacturers and new federal funding programs for local police forces.



She wrote to her colleagues, "House Democrats are dedicated to promoting safer neighborhoods, in every part of the nation. To that aim, our Members have been drafting a comprehensive package of public safety legislation and have made significant headway in our deliberations.