Eight people have already died in Kentucky floods; the governor predicts "double-digit deaths"

Superb26

Eight people have already died in Kentucky floods; the governor predicts "double-digit deaths"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ABMDO_0gwwiElr00
Eight people have already died in Kentucky floods; the governor predicts "double-digit deaths"Mysuperbart


Authorities reported Thursday that at least eight people have died, and they believe the number will rise, after heavy rain pummeled eastern Kentucky, flooded streets, and left people stuck on roofs and hanging from trees.

According to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, after the area got an estimated 8 to 12 inches of rain over night, some people are still missing.

"This Kentucky flooding calamity is by far the worst I've ever experienced," "Beshear made this statement during an interview with Lester Holt on Thursday night's "NBC Nightly News."

"We estimate that it has destroyed hundreds of homes. Some of our counties are under water in half. We're going to lose ten or more people. I'm aware that we've already lost at least eight people, but I'm certain the number is far more.

Homes, petrol stations, and automobiles can be seen half submerged in water in drone footage from Garrett County in eastern Kentucky. While others wait on a boat, one homeowner can be seen traversing the floods on a jet ski.

According to the governor, Thursday night and the next weekend could see another 2 to 3 inches of rain, with most of it falling during the night.

Flood warnings are still in effect for up to 4 million people in Kentucky, southern Ohio, West Virginia, and southwestern Virginia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Dmc6_0gwwiElr00
Mysuperbart


Beshear warned Holt that "hundreds of Kentucky families are going to lose everything."

"We now have helicopters in the air, so it is difficult. For more than 20 persons, we have performed air rescues. In other places, we have people clinging to trees or even their rooftops until we can reach them. We are grateful for the assistance we are receiving. Helicopters are arriving from Tennessee and West Virginia respectively."

In a news conference earlier that day, the governor stated that the state anticipates "significant property destruction," adding that it would likely take many families years to repair and recover. He stated that 25,111 individuals statewide are without electricity.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Kentucky flood# Kentucky governor# Double digit deaths

Comments / 1

Published by

My name is Sunday Oyedele, I love to write on creative art and digital branding. I'm a professional art director at Superb Art company

Montana City, MT
39 followers

More from Superb26

Dean Phillips, a Democrat, argues that Biden shouldn't run in 2024.

Dean Phillips, a Democrat, argues that Biden shouldn't run in 2024. Rep. Dean Phillips speaks at a press conference about the Lower Food and Fuel Costs Act.Mysuperbart. A series of recent polls showing Democrats' preference for a different presidential candidate led Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn, to openly declare that he would not back President Joe Biden in 2024.

Read full story
8 comments

Democrats in the House vote to ban assault weapons.

Democrats in the House vote to ban assault weapons. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., July 29, 2022.Mysuperbart. A measure to outlaw assault-style firearms was approved by the House of Representatives on Friday.

Read full story
10 comments

PNW hiking and camping upended as wildfires force tough choices

PNW hiking and camping upended as wildfires force tough choices. Extreme fire behavior is seen on the north/northwest face of Old Scab Mountain. (EA Silver IMT/Tom Engberg via Schneider Spring Fire Publicby Mai Hoang on crosscut.

Read full story
Florida State

Biden visits Florida as condo collapse death toll rises

Rescue teams resumed work after a 15-hour suspension of the search for survivors in the rubble of the collapsed high-rise [Miami-Dade Fire RTroy t. Biden visits Florida as condo collapse death toll rises.

Read full story

WA foster system to stop housing kids in hotels, offices. But then what? The state

WA foster system to stop housing kids in hotels, offices. But then what? The stateBy Troy t on unsplash. WA foster system to stop housing kids in hotels, offices. But then what?

Read full story
Seattle, WA

Investigation calls for firing 2 Seattle police officers over insurrection

Investigation calls for firing 2 Seattle police officers over insurrectionArtsy. Investigation calls for firing 2 Seattle police officers over insurrection. Please use the modern browser.

Read full story
Seattle, WA

Seattle mayoral candidates say the city is at an ‘existential’ point

Seattle mayoral candidates say the city is at an ‘existential’ point. A pandemic, protests, homelessness: This election could define what kind of city Seattle becomes. Clockwise, from top left: Mayoral candidates Jessyn Farrell, Casey Sixkiller, Colleen Echohawk, Andrew Grant Houston, M. Lorena González, anBy artsy.

Read full story
3 comments
Seattle, WA

To beat the heat, put a lid on I-5

The climate crisis has added new urgency to an ambitious idea. The northbound view of Interstate 5 on Oct. 15, 2020, in Seattle. Seattle wasn’t built to stand the heat, and we can’t exactly get out of the kitchen.

Read full story
6 comments
Washington State

WA is not abolishing foster care, but it may be moving that way

WA is not abolishing foster care, but it may be moving that way. Poor outcomes and disproportionate impacts on kids of color have propelled a once-fringe idea into the mainstream in Washington state.

Read full story
4 comments

ArtSEA: Seattle loses a glass-art legend

Longtime glass artists and spouses Benjamin and Debora Moore, at Tacoma Art Museum in 2019 for Debora’s show, “Arboria.” Benjamin Moore diedNewsy. Plus, art walk revivals in Georgetown and Ballard and the chance for a Tsutakawa summer.

Read full story
Washington State

One wolf was poached in WA. Here’s why it’s a big deal

One wolf was poached in WA. Here’s why it’s a big dealArtdeco. One wolf was poached in WA. Here’s why it’s a big deal. The illegal killing of a female wolf spurred multiple conservation groups to put up a $15,000 reward to find the poacher.

Read full story

UW police lawsuit underscores the intersection of race and class.

UW police lawsuit underscores the intersection of race and class The case, brought by five Black officers, exposes a troubling hallmark of cArtdeco. UW police lawsuit underscores the intersection of race and class.

Read full story
Seattle, WA

ArtSEA: Meet the first sculpture in Seattle’s new waterfront park

ArtSEA: Meet the first sculpture in Seattle’s new waterfront parkArtdeco. ArtSEA: Meet the first sculpture in Seattle’s new waterfront park. Plus, Monet minus water lilies at Seattle Art Museum, and Sámi ballerinas in the snow at National Nordic Museum.

Read full story
King County, WA

Facing climate concerns, will King County stop Boeing Field expansion?

Facing climate concerns, will King County stop Boeing Field expansion?Artdeco. Facing climate concerns, will King County stop Boeing Field expansion?. Not long ago, halting an airport expansion over climate issues and environmental justice concerns might have seemed far-fetched. But times are changing.

Read full story

How the pandemic made us rethink community spaces

How the pandemic made us rethink community spacesArtdeco. COVID-19 turned businesses and cultural institutions into vital community gathering places. In the post-pandemic era, we should keep it up.

Read full story
Washington State

WA child care costs rise faster than financial help for stressed families

WA child care costs rise faster than financial help for stressed familiesArtdeco. WA child care costs rise rapidly than financial help for stressed families. The search is on for solutions as child care costs top $14,500 a year for some Washington kids.

Read full story
Seattle, WA

Who was most harmed during Seattle’s heat wave?

Who was most harmed during Seattle’s heatwave? As temperatures rose, Seattle Fire saw a huge jump in calls for service. A disproportionateArtdeco. As temperatures rose, Seattle Fire saw a huge jump in calls for service. A disproportionate number were for people experiencing homelessness.

Read full story
2 comments

The PNW is a leader on forage fish management — but it needs better data

The PNW is a leader on forage fish management — but it needs better dataArtsy. Endangered species like salmon and orca get lots of attention in Washington. We painstakingly track their numbers, and each new baby, individual death, or population crash has the potential to prompt international reactions. But some species they rely on rarely achieve credit.

Read full story
Washington State

Washington state is reopening this week. Here's what you need to know

Washington state is reopening this week. Here's what you need to know. Washington state is reopening this week. Here's what you need to know. From mask rules to where you can go around town, Crosscut answers your questions about what life without COVID regulations may look like.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy