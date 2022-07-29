Eight people have already died in Kentucky floods; the governor predicts "double-digit deaths"





Eight people have already died in Kentucky floods; the governor predicts "double-digit deaths" Mysuperbart



Authorities reported Thursday that at least eight people have died, and they believe the number will rise, after heavy rain pummeled eastern Kentucky, flooded streets, and left people stuck on roofs and hanging from trees.



According to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, after the area got an estimated 8 to 12 inches of rain over night, some people are still missing.



"This Kentucky flooding calamity is by far the worst I've ever experienced," "Beshear made this statement during an interview with Lester Holt on Thursday night's "NBC Nightly News."



"We estimate that it has destroyed hundreds of homes. Some of our counties are under water in half. We're going to lose ten or more people. I'm aware that we've already lost at least eight people, but I'm certain the number is far more.



Homes, petrol stations, and automobiles can be seen half submerged in water in drone footage from Garrett County in eastern Kentucky. While others wait on a boat, one homeowner can be seen traversing the floods on a jet ski.



According to the governor, Thursday night and the next weekend could see another 2 to 3 inches of rain, with most of it falling during the night.



Flood warnings are still in effect for up to 4 million people in Kentucky, southern Ohio, West Virginia, and southwestern Virginia.



Mysuperbart



Beshear warned Holt that "hundreds of Kentucky families are going to lose everything."



"We now have helicopters in the air, so it is difficult. For more than 20 persons, we have performed air rescues. In other places, we have people clinging to trees or even their rooftops until we can reach them. We are grateful for the assistance we are receiving. Helicopters are arriving from Tennessee and West Virginia respectively."



In a news conference earlier that day, the governor stated that the state anticipates "significant property destruction," adding that it would likely take many families years to repair and recover. He stated that 25,111 individuals statewide are without electricity.