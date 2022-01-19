Neither Inflation nor the Fed Moves Gold

Sunshine Profits

Inflation spiked 7.1% in December, and the Fed is likely to raise interest rates already in March. Still, gold remains uninterested.

“Inflation is too high,” admitted Lael Brainard during her nomination hearing in the Senate for the Vice Chair of the Fed. You don’t say, Governor Obvious! Indeed, the latest BLS report on inflation shows that consumer inflation rose 0.5% in December on a monthly basis, after rising 0.8% in the preceding month. The core CPI rate increased 0.6%, following a 0.6-percent increase in November.

The situation is actually worse: inflation is not merely high – it’s high and still rising. As the chart below shows, the annual, seasonally adjusted CPI inflation rate spiked 7.1%, the highest move since February 1982.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FMF79_0dpUQiSJ00
St. Louis Fed

However, 40 years ago, inflation was coming down, and now, it is still accelerating. Inflation has been in a clear upward trend since May 2020, and getting worse month after month since August 2021 (practically, since November 2020, when we skip a short moderation in summer 2021), as the chart below shows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S0Bpb_0dpUQiSJ00
St. Louis Fed

What is really disturbing is that core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, spiked 5.5%, the highest since February 1991. It shows that inflation has moved deeply into the economy. It’s not a phenomenon caused merely by soaring energy prices – we are witnessing widespread, general inflation that covers practically all prices. For example, the shelter subindex, which is the biggest component of the CPI and is much less volatile than energy or food, rose 4.2% in December, the highest since February 2007, as the chart below shows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1glYoW_0dpUQiSJ00
St. Louis Fed

Although inflation could calm down somewhat in the first quarter of 2022 or even peak amid the spread of Omicron and the recent peak in the Producer Price Index, it’s not likely to disappear quickly. Its negative impact on the economy is beginning to be felt more and more. For instance, retail sales plunged 1.9% in December, much worse than the forecasted decline of 0.1%. The drop was caused partially by surging prices that took a big bite out of spending.

Implications for Gold

What does rising inflation imply for the gold market? Well, theoretically, the yellow metal loves high and accelerating inflation, so it should shine under the current conditions. Last year, gold didn’t perform spectacularly, but it has recently managed to rise above $1,820, as the chart below shows. I wouldn’t draw too far-reaching conclusions on this basis, but at least that’s something.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eXaHu_0dpUQiSJ00
St. Louis Fed

Inflation has been accompanied by an expanding economy last year and, more recently, also by the Fed’s more hawkish rhetoric. For a shamefully long time, the Fed kept refusing to deal with inflation. However, Powell and his colleagues have finally awoken. They’ve already accelerated the pace of tapering asset purchases and signaled successfully to the markets that they’ll likely start raising interest rates as early as March. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the odds of a hike in the federal funds rate have risen from 46.8% last month to above 90% now. Hence, the lift-off is almost certain.

The prospects of more hawkish monetary policy and the sooner start of a tightening cycle should be negative for the yellow metal, but gold didn’t care too much about a more aggressive Fed. This is encouraging, but the risk of normalization of real interest rates remains. It might also be the case that neither high inflation nor a hawkish Fed is able to shake gold out of the sideways trend right now. Let’s be patient – it might be just the silence before the storm.

If you enjoyed today’s free gold report, we invite you to check out our premium services. We provide much more detailed fundamental analyses of the gold market in our monthly Gold Market Overview reports and we provide daily Gold & Silver Trading Alerts with clear buy and sell signals. In order to enjoy our gold analyses in their full scope, we invite you to subscribe today. If you’re not ready to subscribe yet though and are not on our gold mailing list yet, we urge you to sign up. It’s free and if you don’t like it, you can easily unsubscribe. Sign up today!

Arkadiusz Sieron, PhD
Sunshine Profits: Effective Investment through Diligence & Care

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Gold# Forex# Commodities# Signals# Stocks

Comments / 1

Published by

Arkadiusz Sieroń is a certified Investment Adviser. He is a long-time precious metals market enthusiast, currently a Ph.D. candidate, dissertation on the redistributive effects of monetary inflation (Cantillon effects). Arkadiusz is a free market advadvocate who believes in the power of peaceful and voluntary cooperation of people. He is an economist and board member at the Polish Mises Institute think tank. He is also a Laureate of the 6th International Vernon Smith Prize. Arkadiusz is the author of our bi-weekly Fundamental Gold Report and monthly Gold Market Overview.

59 followers

More from Sunshine Profits

Russian Bear and Inflationary Hydra Sent Gold to $1,840

Gold soared as investors got scared by reports of an allegedly impending military conflict. Was it worth reacting sharply to geopolitical factors?. Gold has been performing quite nicely in January. As the chart below shows, its price increased from $1,806 at the end of December to around $1,820 this week, strengthening its position above $1,800.

Read full story

Powell Sends a Smile to Gold

Powell testified before the Senate. He didn’t say anything new, but gold rallied a bit. “We have totally screwed up inflation and now we are in deep trouble,” admitted Jerome Powell during his appearance before the Senate. OK, he didn’t formulate it exactly that way, but it was the message of his testimony. Powell admitted that theFedwrongly expected a faster easing of supply disruptions and thought that price pressures would be much lower by now. As a consequence, inflation was believed to be only ‘transitory’. Unfortunately, that’s not what happened.

Read full story
4 comments

Weak Payrolls Saved Gold. For How Long?

Job creation disappointed in December. However, it could not be enough to counterweight rising real interest rates and save gold. On Thursday (January 6, 2022), I wrote that “the metal may find itself under hawk fire in the upcoming weeks”. Indeed,gold dropped sharply in the aftermath of the publication of theFOMC minutes. As the chart below shows, the hawkish Fed’s signal sent the price of the yellow metal from $1,826 to $1,789.

Read full story

Bang and Plunge: 2022 Replays 2021 for Gold

The start of 2021 wasn’t successful for gold: after a few days of rally, the yellow metal entered a bearish trend. 2022 looks uncomfortably similar. So far, so good – the first three days of 2022 didn’t bring a new catastrophe. It’s probably just the calm before the storm, but the new year started well. Even the price of gold has risen! As the chart below shows, the yellow metal managed to jump above the key level of $1,800 at the very end of 2021, but it still maintains its position (at least as of early January 3, 2022).

Read full story

Will 2022 Be Better for Gold Than 2021?

2021 was bad for gold. Unfortunately, 2022 doesn’t look any better, especially at the beginning. The end, however, gives the yellow metal some hope…. Bye, bye 2021! It definitely wasn’t a year of gold. As the chart below shows, the yellow metal lost 5% of its value over the last twelve months, declining from $1,887.60 on December 30, 2020, to $1,794.25 on December 29, 2021. Thus, the gold bulls won’t miss 2021, I guess.

Read full story
3 comments

2022 – The Year of (Gold) Inflation?

High inflation won’t go away in 2022. Good for gold. However, it is likely to continue to climb and reach its peak. That sounds a bit worse for gold. If 2021 was tough for you, I don’t recommend reading Nostradamus’ predictions for the next year. This famous French astrologer saw inflation, hunger, and much more coming in 2022:

Read full story
2 comments

Bulls or Bears: Who Is Pulling Santa’s Gold Sleigh?

Santa Claus is coming to town! What will he give gold: a gift or a rod?. During the holiday week, not much happens in the marketplace. Investors focus on two things right now: whether Democrats will be able to pass Biden’s spending bill in the face of Senator Joe Manchin’s opposition, and whether the coronavirus Omicron variant will trigger new restrictions and hamper economic growth. After all, this strain has already become the dominant one in the US, but its effects are not yet known.

Read full story

Inflation Beast Roars - Gold Only Modestly Up

The inflation beast is growing stronger. Unfortunately for gold bulls, we cannot say the same about the yellow metal. Is sacrifice going on tomorrow?. “Woe to you, oh earth and sea, for the Devil sends the beast with wrath, because he knows the time is short (...). Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast,” says the Bible. The current number of the beast is not 6.66%, but 6.8% - this is how high the CPI annual inflation rate was in November.

Read full story

Gold Stuck Between High Inflation and Strong Dollar

Inflation supports gold, the expected Fed’s reaction to price pressure – not. Since gold ended November with a small gain, what will December bring?. I have good and bad news. The good is that the price of gold rose 2% in November. The bad –is that the price of gold rose 2% in November. It depends on the perspective we adopt. Given all the hawkish signals sent by the Fed and all the talk about tapering of quantitative easing and the upcoming tightening cycle, even a small increase is an admirable achievement.

Read full story
4 comments

Hawks Triumph, Doves Lose, Gold Bulls Cry!

The hawkish revolution continues. Powell, among the screams of monetary doves, suggested this week that tapering could be accelerated in December!. People live unaware that an epic battle between good and evil, the light and dark side of the Force, hard-working entrepreneurs and tax officials is waged every day. What’s more, hawks and doves constantly fight as well, and this week brought a victory for the hawks among theFOMC.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy